"Timothée Chalamet should’ve won" — Netizens react to Adrien Brody winning Best Actor for The Brutalist at the Oscars

51-year-old actor Adrien Brody won the Best Actor category at the 97th Academy Awards, held on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Brody reportedly won the catgeory for his 2024 movie The Brutalist, an epic period drama, which was released in December 2024 in the United States.

In the movie, Brody played the role of a character named László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect as well as a Holocaust survivor. The 2024 film further starred Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Alessandro Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, and many others.

Meanwhile, netizens took to X to express their opinions on Adrien's won at the Academy Awards. Here are a few popular responses found on the social media platforms.

People shared some mixed responses on the actor's victory. One user even believed that Timothée deserved to win the category for his 2024 film A Complete Unknown. The user (@CashMinier) tweeted:

"Timothée Chalamet should’ve won."

Another user took to X and wrote:

"How many more holocaust movies are we going to be doing? It was 75 years ago. We get it."

"Is he gonna talk forever? So annoying, say thank you and get out," wrote another one pointing out Brody's acceptance speech.

"Omg Adrien congrats on the AI for your Oscar. So undeserved," a user commented.

While a few users didn't seem to be convinced by Adrien Brody's win at the Oscars, others felt that it was justified. They went on complimenting the actor's performance at the movie. A user tweeted:

"His ability to completely disappear into roles is what makes him such a force. Few actors commit to their characters like Brody does."

"Adrien is the one I wanted!" explained another one.

"Another movie I haven’t even heard of. Why don’t these top movies get advertised more?" wondered a netizen.

Adrien Brody previously got the Best Actor award in the Oscars back in 2003 for his movie The Pianist

This was the second time that actor Adrien Brody won in the Best Actor category for the 97th Academy Awards. He received the same award back in 2003 for his Roman Polanski directed biographical drama film The Pianist, which was released in 2002.

During the acceptance speech on Sunday, Brody said:

"Thank you got for this blessed life. If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I felt from this world and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation."

He further expressed his take on acting as an occupation. According to Brody, this "is a very fragile profession." He said it didn't matter what someone had achieved in their career, it could go away in a moment. Brody further paid a tribute to his partner Georgina Chapman, during the acceptance speech this year.

The Brutalist received a number of other accolades including wins in two other categories during the 97th Academy Awards. This included Daniel Blumberg and Lol Crawley in the categories Best Original Score and Best Cinematography respectively.

