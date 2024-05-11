Furiosa first clip reveals snipers, rocket launchers, and explosions

As the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga grows closer, Warner Bros. Entertainment has released the film's first clip online, bringing all the fury one would expect from director George Miller. It features snipers, rocket launchers, grenades, explosions, and a big truck, depicting an intense duel between Anya Taylor-Joy's titular character and Chris Hemsworth's Warlord Dementus.

The first clip from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga showcases exactly what kind of action we can expect from the upcoming film. Given that Mad Max: Fury Road was more high-octane with its set pieces, it looks like George Miller's latest is going for a more intense and slower approach here as we see Anya Taylor-Joy's character and Dementus go through a tough time.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's first clip takes us back to the Wasteland

Expand Tweet

The first clip of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga begins with Taylor-Joy's character investigating exactly what Hemsworth's Warlord Dementus is up to. Leading a sniper attack on them, Dementus soon gets a rocket launcher and shoots it at the lead of the film, which causes a huge explosion as she gets pinned under the debris caused by the destruction.

This is soon followed by Tom Burke's Praetorian Jack using his oil rig to destroy the tower that Dementus is on, causing the entire structure to break as Hemsworth's villain hangs on for dear life. The clip ends with the protagonist emerging from the sand, showing she is still alive after the attack.

The clip packs in all the craziness of the Mad Max franchise that fans have come to expect. It also gives us our first look at what we can expect from Taylor-Joy's take on the character as she will be playing a much younger version of Charlize Theron's iconic action hero from Mad Max: Fury Road.

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about?

The upcoming George Miller-directed film is a prequel set in the Mad Max franchise that takes us 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road and tells the origins of Charlize Theron's character from that film. As per the official website of the film, the official synopsis reads as:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Expand Tweet

Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the reins of the character from Charlize Theron with actress Alyla Browne also portraying a much younger version of the Imperator. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke join Taylor-Joy in the movie. Characters from Mad Max: Fury Road will also appear, with Lachy Hulme playing Immortan Joe and Nathan Jones reprising his role as Rictus Erectus from the previous film.

The film is slated to release in theatres on May 24, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback