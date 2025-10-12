Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, and more stars pay tribute to Diane Keaton as Oscar-winning actress passes away at 79

Numerous Hollywood stars like Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more paid tribute to Diane Keaton after her death. PEOPLE reported on Saturday, October 11, that Keaton died at 79 in Los Angeles.

The former actor was taken to the hospital at 8:08 am local time on Saturday. A spokesperson confirmed her death later in the day, but more details are unavailable. Keaton was known for her performances in movies like Annie Hall, The First Wives Club, Father of the Bride, and more.

Following Diane Keaton's death, many actors paid their tribute on social media. Goldie Hawn, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote in an Instagram post:

" ... I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love."

"We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends. Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows… maybe in the next life. Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I’m going to miss the hell out of you," she added.

Hawn also offered her love to Keaton's daughter, Dexter, and son, Duke.

Jane Fonda, who starred with Diane Keaton in Book Club, also shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"It’s hard to believe...or accept…that Diane has passed. She was always a spark of life and light, constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative…in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view. Unique is what she was. And, though she didn’t know it or wouldn’t admit it, man she was a fine actress!"

Book Club was a romantic comedy, which was released on May 18, 2018, and also starred the likes of Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

More stars pay tribute to Diane Keaton

"The Godfather" Screening - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival (Image Source: Getty)

Sarah Jessica Parker also offered her condolences after Keaton's death in a statement to Variety, which read:

“Diane Keaton has been a point of inspiration for countless actresses. I include myself among those who loved and admired her. I was very privileged to witness her singular skill and talent on both ‘The First Wives Club’ and ‘The Family Stone.’ I will cherish those memories on set as well her touching, delightful and perfectly own cinematic career, which is a gorgeous legacy of an exquisite person. She will be terribly missed. RIP.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Keaton starred together in the 2005 movie, The Family Stone.

Meanwhile, Belinda Carlisle shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to pay her tribute to Diane Keaton, writing:

"I cant! Diane Keaton was such a talent and a BIG part of my career. She directed two videos of mine - "Heaven Is A Place on Earth" and the video for "I Get Weak." She was kind and eccentric and I was blessed to know her. RIP Diane, you will be missed."

Keaton directed two of Carlisle's music videos, Heaven Is A Place on Earth and I Get Weak.

Bette Midler, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote a post on Threads in tribute to the former actor, writing:

“The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, and completely without guile or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Octavia Spencer also offered her condolences through a post on her Instagram account, writing:

"Today we lost a true original. @diane_keaton wasn’t just an actress: she was a force. a woman who showed us that being yourself is the most powerful thing you can be.

"From Annie Hall to Something’s Gotta Give, she made every role unforgettable. But beyond the screen, she brought joy, laughter, and style that was all her own. Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion. 🤍"

Many more stars, such as Ben Stiller, Viola Davis, Kate Hudson, Nancy Sinatra, and Joe Russo, paid their tribute to the iconic actor on social media.

