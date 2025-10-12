  • home icon
  "Rip"- Lindsey Vonn mourns the death of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton

"Rip"- Lindsey Vonn mourns the death of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 12, 2025 02:37 GMT
2025 Kering Caring For Women - Source: Getty
The American skier, Lindsey Vonn- Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn mourned the death of the Oscar-winning actress, Diane Keaton, and shared her condolences in her latest update on social media. The American is currently training for the upcoming 2025-26 skiing season.

The American actress, who was known for her incredible performances, passed away at the age of 79. No official news about the reason behind her death was shared immediately by her family; however, later it was reportedly shared that her health suddenly deteriorated.

The news drew the attention of Vonn, who penned a short note on the Hollywood star's demise. Taking to her Instagram story, the skier shared a picture of herself with Keaton, and calling her an 'icon,' she wrote:

"RIP to another icon...💔🙏🏻"
Vonn's Instagram story
Vonn's Instagram story

Vonn is currently preparing for the upcoming skiing season and the upcoming Winter Olympics, and amid this, she recently opened up about facing a serious condition while skiing down the slopes during her practice session. Sharing a video of herself on the slopes on her Instagram story, she wrote,

"Vertigo, it's real," wrote Lindsey Vonn.

The 40-year-old recently also penned a note on World Mental Health Day.

Lindsey Vonn shared crucial advice on World Mental Health Day

Lindsey Vonn is widely known for her heroics on the slopes; however, outside of the sport, she is also known for being one of the biggest advocates for mental health. She has experienced depression and has written about it in her memoir, and along with this, she never falls short of initiating honest conversations about it on her social media.

Most recently, on World Mental Health Day, she shared some advice with her followers on Instagram by posting a bunch of pictures with her skiing companions on her Instagram handle and penning a lengthy note in the caption that read:

"It’s World Mental Health Day… and I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting. No one truly knows what someone else is going through. We often struggle in silence, putting on a brave face and pretending everything is fine — even when it’s not. That’s why it’s so important to check in with the people you care about," wrote Lindsey Vonn.
She added:

"I go through things every day that most people will never know about. But when I’m surrounded by friends, family, and teammates who care, it makes life lighter... And through it all, I’ve learned how important it is to hold on to the things that bring you joy. For me, skiing has always been one of those things — a place where I feel free, present, and connected to myself..."
Lindsey Vonn recently opened up about finding comfort in her puppy, Chance, amid her training sessions.

