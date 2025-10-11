"We often struggle in silence"- Lindsey Vonn pens crucial advice on World Mental Health Day

Lindsey Vonn penned a long note on World Mental Health Day, highlighting the importance of checking in on loved ones and holding on to the things that bring joy, among other reflections, since people often struggle in silence. Vonn is eyeing a return to compete at the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics before finally hanging up her skis. Lindsey Vonn ended her retirement to resume her skiing career at the 2024-25 alpine skiing season. The 2010 Olympics downhill gold medalist achieved a silver in the Super-G event in the World Cup finals, her first podium in seven years. Following that, she began her training for the Winter Games after welcoming Aksel Lund Svindal as her new coach. Besides her strides on the snow, the 82-time World Cup winner has actively advocated for mental health. She discussed her long-term battle with depression in her memoir, 'Rise: My Story,' and often encourages honest conversations about mental well-being through her social media posts. On World Mental Health Day, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share some advice with her fans about surrounding themselves with loved ones, as people often tend to fight their battles alone. She also emphasized the importance of doing things that bring joy and mentioned how skiing has been her companion, helping her reconnect with herself.&quot;It’s World Mental Health Day… and I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting. No one truly knows what someone else is going through. We often struggle in silence, putting on a brave face and pretending everything is fine — even when it’s not. That’s why it’s so important to check in with the people you care about...&quot;She added:&quot;I go through things every day that most people will never know about. But when I’m surrounded by friends, family, and teammates who care, it makes life lighter... And through it all, I’ve learned how important it is to hold on to the things that bring you joy. For me, skiing has always been one of those things — a place where I feel free, present, and connected to myself...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn had announced her initial retirement in 2019 as she was suffering from persistent injuries. Lindsey Vonn found her comfort in her dog amid intense training sessionsLindsey Vonn and her dog at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill Training - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn's dogs have been an integral part of her life and career. She often shares posts about them on social media, showcasing how deeply devoted she is to them. Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, was her companion for nine years but passed away in March 2025 from kidney failure. Finding it difficult to bear the loss, Vonn adopted a puppy of the same breed, Chance, and found comfort in the little one.As Lindsey Vonn recently trained in Chile for the Cortina Olympics, the Olympian shared an Instagram story featuring her and Chance, expressing gratitude for having the puppy by her side.&quot;Pretty lonely but thankful not quite alone...,&quot; her caption read.On a recent day off from training, she took a cold plunge in a swimming pool to recover both physically and mentally from the intense exercises.