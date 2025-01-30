"He even relaxed his eyes": Internet reacts as comedian Michael Blackson gets new haircut to look more American amid ICE raids

Michael Blackson recently uploaded a picture on Instagram on January 29, 2025, flaunting a haircut, as he claimed that he wanted “to look as American as possible.” Talking about Trump’s crackdown on citizenship and the growing number of raids against immigrants, Michael Blackson stated in the caption that he donned the new look as “ICE is in these streets.”

However, as soon as he uploaded the selfie, the image sparked a number of reactions from the masses. An Instagram page, @HollywoodUnlocked, also shared his picture, where another internet user noticed how Michael Blackson even “relaxed his eyes.”

"He even relaxed his eyes," the comment stated.

Instagram users react to Michael's new look after he dons a haircut to "look more American": Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Furthermore, others also joked about Michael Blackson’s new look and gave a number of reactions.

Instagram users react to Michael's new look after he dons a haircut to "look more American": Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users react to Michael's new look after he dons a haircut to "look more American": Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users react to Michael's new look after he dons a haircut to "look more American": Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Instagram users react to Michael's new look after he dons a haircut to "look more American": Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Several netizens found both Michael’s look and caption “funny.”

Instagram users react to Michael's new look after he dons a haircut to "look more American": Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

For the unversed, Michael Blackson is a Ghanaian actor, who moved to the U.S. in the 1980s. In his interview with The Breakfast Club in March 2018, Michael Blackson revealed that he initially lived in Newark, New Jersey, and later moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ICE raids are reportedly taking place in Chicago, New York, Aurora, and Colorado: Details explored as Michael Blackson changes look to "look more American"

As Donald Trump returned to the presidency after a term, he enforced laws related to immigrants and birth citizenship. Soon after his swearing ceremony, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, started arresting people.

As per NBC News, the ICE arrested close to 200 people on Monday, January 27, 2025, making the total number of people arrested close to 1200.

As of now, the operations have begun in Chicago, New York City, Aurora, and Colorado. However, the entire country will be covered soon.

NBC News also mentioned that such raids against immigrants had mostly been conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and other federal agencies like The Drug Enforcement Administration.

While social media users continued to react to Michael's new look, the actor had not yet commented on their reactions.

The actor started his career in films in 2000 with Next Friday, and is also known for his work in The Savages, The Last Stand, The Mail Man, My American Nurse 2, In Sickness and in Health, Kony Montana, More Money, More Family, Angel and the Mailman, American Dream and many more.

