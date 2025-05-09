How many kids does Liev Schreiber have? Actor opens up about his daughter coming out as trans

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber opened up for the first time about his daughter Kai coming out as trans. In an exclusive interview with Variety, published on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the actor got candid about the "profound moment" his 16-year-old daughter Kai opened up to him and her mother, Naomi Watts, about being trans.

He said that Kai had never come out and told both him and Watts about her being trans, adding:

"But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

Kai is the actor's second kid with ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts. Lieve Schreiber has three kids: Sasha and Kai with Watts, and one child, a daughter named Hazel Bee, with his former pageant queen wife, Taylor Neisen. Sasha and Kai are 17 and 16, respectively, while Schreiber and Neisen's kid is nearly two years old. They welcomed their daughter on August 27, 2023.

"I don't know the answer for your kid": Liev Schreiber on his advice for parents with trans kids

During his recent interview with Variety, Liev Schreiber was asked what he could advise parents like him who have children coming out as a transgender. However, the Ray Donovan actor acknowledged that different families will need to deal with things differently based on how they were brought up, their religion, and more, instead of coming right down with a spiel. He said:

"I don't know the answer for your kid. I don't know what it's like for you to be a trans dad. I don't know how you were brought up. I don't know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is. And for me to tell you what I think about my kid feels like an overstep."

However, Liev Schreiber did share some words of wisdom for parents who are having trouble with their transgender kids. He said that teens and adolescent kids are a "f**king headache," whether they are trans or not. He also expressed the same challenge he experienced with Kai, saying that she is "as feisty and outspoken" as teens come.

Kai will be joining Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen on Friday, May 9, 2025, at The Ali Forney Center's A Place at the Table Gala in New York. Ahead of the gala, the actor also talked about stepping up to help and support what he called "a community of people who don't have great resources."

He expressed the importance of attending such an event and how it helps the LGBTQ community and people "experiencing the harshest versions of humanity." Liev Schreiber said:

"We got to bear in mind when we go out there and glam ourselves up and get ready to be seen, you know? That what we're doing is actually raising money for a community that desperately needs it."

The Ali Forney Center supports over 2,200 young people, providing housing and support for homeless LGBTQ youth. Emergency and transitional housing, health and mental health services, and education are some of the support the center provides.

