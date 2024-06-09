How many siblings does Glen Powell have? Hit Man star reveals unnerving cannibalism date story experienced by his sister's friend 

Glen Powell recently made an appearance on the Therapuss Podcast, and opened up to Jake Shane about a “crazy story.” While the actor was interviewed in late May, the short clip where he tells a cannibalism date story has started doing the rounds on social media recently.

Glen Powell, born in 1988 was born to Glen Powell Sr and Cyndy. The actor has two siblings, Leslie Powell and Lauren Powell. On the podcast, he initiated the conversation by asking the host if he wanted to “hear a crazy story,” and then narrated the incident that took place with one of his “sister’s friends.”

He revealed:

“You wanna hear a crazy story. My little sister was friends with a girl who went out on a date with a guy and they’re hanging out, he’s super charming … They have a great night and she goes back to his apartment that night and he’s like ‘hey, can I give you a massage?’"

He continued by stating that the woman went back to his apartment with him and agreed to the massage. However, she soon started to get "weird vibes," and felt like something was off.

Powell continued:

"She’s like ‘I gotta get out of here.' She then leaves the apartment. Her skin starts itching like crazy the next day. She goes to the doctor the next day and he does a test on her skin and it turns out that it’s like a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption.”

However, while narrating the story, Glen did not specify about which sister’s friend the scary incident took place.

“This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her”: Details explored as Glen Powell narrates scary cannibalism date story

Glen Powell shocked the masses as he narrated the cannibalism story, and stated that the man was actually rubbing the lotion on the woman with the idea of allegedly eating her.

Recalling the same, he stated:

“This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her. So the doctor’s like ‘you’ve got to give me this person’s address and you should call the police.’ They go to this guy’s house, and he had several girls’ bodies in the house.”

Talking about Glen’s relationship with his sisters, the actor is close to both of them, as the whole family of five has often been seen together at various events and in red carpets. Lauren Powell is the eldest of the Powell kids, as she was born in 1986. As per US Magazine, Lauren married Will Whatton in 2014 and welcomed twins in September 2016.

On the other hand, Leslie Powell is the youngest of the Powell kids, born in 1992. While Glen picked up acting as his choice of career, Leslie began her journey of being a singer and songwriter when she was a teenager. She is popular for her songs featured on All American, So Help Me Todd, and Angel City.

As soon as the clip of Glen Powell narrating the incident surfaced, many social media users were left shocked and bewildered. Many netizens were inquisitive to know which year the incident took place, and if the case was highlighted by the media. However, Glen did not go into such details and only shared the cannibalism date story without stating any specifications.