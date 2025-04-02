How much is Carrie Coon’s net worth? ‘White Lotus’ actress' husband says she didn’t return as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Endgame over pay dispute

Actress Carrie Coon's husband, actor and playwright Tracy Letts, shared that Coon refused to return as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Endgame over pay dispute.

According to People's report (April 1, 2025), Letts appeared on The Ringer's The Big Picture podcast's March 21 episode. He stated that after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel wanted Coon to return as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Endgame. However, when the actress asked for increased pay, the studio refused.

According to Celebrity Net Worth's report, Carrie Coon has a net worth of $6 million. She has worked in numerous films, including Gone Girl, The Post, Widows, and The Nest. She has also worked in television series like The White Lotus, The Leftovers, The Gilded Age, and Fargo.

Tracy Letts said on the podcast that Coon asked for more pay because Avengers: Infinity War was so successful. He said:

"I believe [Marvel] went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one, and she said, 'Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?' And they said, 'No. We’re not going to pay you any more money.'"

Letts then stated that his wife declined the offer, and Marvel allegedly told the actress she should be grateful to be a part of the Marvel Universe. He said:

"She said, 'Wow, you’re not going to pay me any more money, then I don’t think I’m going to do it.' And they said, 'Well, you should feel yourself fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe.' So she declined."

Carrie Coon talks about her The White Lotus character's daughter

Carrie Coon at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

On March 29, Carrie Coon gave an interview with Harper's Bazaar and discussed working in the hit HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus. In the series, only a few details are revealed about her character, Laurie, such as her struggle with divorce, her career, and her daughter, Ellie. Coon shared that a subplot was removed from the series, in which Ellie is non-binary, and Laurie struggles with it.

"There was a bit more context to her home life. You originally found out that her daughter was actually non-binary, maybe trans, and going by they/them. You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting," she said.

Carrie Coon stated that the removed subplot gave context to Laurie's reaction in episode 3's dinner scene, where the three friends talk about Trump. The actress shared that the scene was written before the Presidential election.

"It was only a short scene, but for me, it did make the question [in episode 3] of whether Kate voted for Trump so much more provocative and personally offensive to Laurie, considering who her child is in the world. But the season was written before the election," she said.

The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO Max.

