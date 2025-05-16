How old is Halo? Halle Bailey granted temporary legal and physical custody of her son following restraining order against DDG

Actress and singer Halle Bailey has been granted legal and physical custody of her son, Halo, whom she shares with DDG. Citing the legal documents, People magazine on Thursday, May 15, 2025, relayed that the Little Mermaid star's temporary restraining order barred the Twitch streamer from coming within 100 yards of Bailey and the toddler.

The 25-year-old actress and DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., were in a relationship starting in 2022. The pair welcomed Halo in January 2024 (he turns 16 months this month). However, in October of the same year, they announced their separation.

Since then, Bailey has accused her ex of physical and emotional abuse, eventually filing a request for the order. Per the outlet, the restraining order expires on their scheduled June 4 court hearing.

Halle Bailey expressed child abduction concerns in her court filing

In the documents requesting the order, Halle Bailey wrote:

"Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

She also detailed an incident from January 2025 when DDG allegedly kept calling her a "b*tch" as she tried to strap Halo into a set inside his car. At one point, their disagreement allegedly turned physical, both "wrestling and tussling." She claimed that Darryl then pulled her hair and slammed her face on the steering wheel. The songstress then stopped fighting as she was in "a lot of pain."

Bailey claimed that it reportedly left her with a chipped tooth. The filing included photos of the tooth and bruises on her arms.

Elsewhere in the legal filing, Halle Bailey discussed another incident from March when the Twitch streamer allegedly "entered her home." She claimed he sent her a picture of her bed with a threatening message suggesting she was having s*x with other men. Just a few days later, he allegedly harshly criticized her for not sending Halo to visit him while the toddler was sick.

Halle Bailey alleged that DDH ended up smashing her ring camera after realizing the actress was recording their exchange. She eventually filed a police report.

Bailey also noted that DDG frequently used his Twitch and other streaming platforms to turn his audience against his ex. Quoting the filing, AP News wrote:

"Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans. He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media."

Per People magazine, Halle Bailey requested that Darryl not be allowed visitations. But noted that the rapper would be given supervised visits every week for six hours while Halo was in Los Angeles.

The actress had also requested that courts bar DDG from traveling with their son without her "written permission" over child abduction concerns. Per Bailey, the streamer has a history of taking away or hiding their son and even threatening the same.

According to the outlet, in her filing, Halle Bailey specified that she tried to resolve their issue privately but was compelled to seek help from the court to protect herself and her child.

DDG or his reps have not publicly commented on the development.

