How old was Richard Chamberlain in Thorn Birds? Veteran actor passes away at 90

Actor Richard Chamberlain passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Hawaii. His publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed that the actor passed away due to complications after he suffered a stroke. It is worth noting that the actor was a few days away from turning 91 on March 31, 2025.

Ad

Richard Chamberlain was 48 years old (turning 49) when he played Father Ralph de Bricassart in The Thorn Birds, one of his well-known roles to date. The three-time Golden Globe winner had won one of the trophies for his role in The Thorn Birds.

The drama, released in 1983, was an adaptation of Colleen McCullough's 1977 novel of the same name. It featured Chamberlain as a cardinal in Australia, torn between his feelings for Maggie Cleary (Rachel Ward) and his ambitions. The 4-episode series premiered on ABC from March 28 to March 30, 1983, per its IMDb page, just a day short of his 49th birthday on March 31.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ABC production had around 100 million viewers, according to AP News. Richard Chamberlain reprised his role as Father Ralph in the 1996 TV film The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years. He was once known as the "king of TV miniseries," according to the outlet.

Richard Chamberlain's ex-partner, actor Martin Rabbett, says "love never dies" in a tribute to him

After the news of Richard Chamberlain's death was made public, friends and fans alike paid tributes to the actor, including his former partner Martin Rabbet. Chamberlain and Rabbet had been married from 1984 to 2010.

Ad

In his message, Rabbet said that they were blessed to "have known such an amazing and loving soul," according to AP News.

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure," he added.

Ad

Richard Chamberlain was a well-known face on television and in films throughout his career. He was known for his role as the titular character on the show Dr. Kildare, which aired on NBC from 1961 to 1963. It was another character that earned him a Golden Globe trophy.

He was also a part of the 1980 miniseries Shōgun, which helped him win his third Golden Globe.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for films, he's worked in Julius Caesar, The Three Musketeers, and the Oscar-winning movie The Towering Inferno. With his decades-long career in show business, fellow actors remembered him amid the news of his passing.

Canadian actor William Shatner took to X on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to pay tribute to Chamberlain, calling him "a wonderful and dedicated actor."

"Condolences to the family of Richard Chamberlain. He was such a dedicated and wonderful actor," Shatner wrote.

Ad

American journalist Anne Thompson also posted on X, recalling how Chamberlain was "very gracious" to her many years ago. Actor David Havasi, who worked with Chamberlain in the Tony Award-winning musical Monty Python's Spamalot, called him "the kindest, sweetest, and most humble person" in an X post.

Richard Chamberlain would have turned 91 on Monday, March 31, 2025. Additional details about his funeral or memorial service weren't shared at the time of writing this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback