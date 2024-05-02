"I'd rather shame him rather than go and do what he did" - Minnie Driver slams Diplo over surfing etiquette 

UK-born actress Minnie Driver, who currently lives in California, blasted DJ Diplo over his surfing etiquette in a May 1 podcast on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware. The actress, 54, called out the music producer for his alleged disrespectful action.

Minnie said there is something called ‘drop in on someone’ in surfing which one shouldn’t do. To take off on a wave that another surfer is already riding does not follow the etiquette. However, the Good Will Hunting actor revealed:

“Diplo dropped in on me last summer so many times on his stupid foam board.”

Minnie added:

“He was out with a mate of mine so I wasn’t allowed to say, ‘Would you stop it and have some respect? Also, you can’t surf.'"

She said she was annoyed by the incident. When asked if she would ever drop in on Diplo, Minnie Driver answered:

“You know what, this is gonna sound so sanctimonius. I would really try not to do that I would really rather go over and go, ‘look mate, not sure if you’re aware of the rules, but like, don’t be a d*ck out here.' I’d rather shame him rather than go and do what he did.”

However, she said she would drop in on Diplo if they every come across each other and the DJ does it again.

Minnie Driver slams Diplo as she explains what dropping in on someone means in surfing

In the Table Manners podcast, hosts Jessie and Lennie mentioned Minnie Driver being a keen surfer. They said as the actress ever had a chance encounter with other Hollywood celebrities as she is regularly spotted surfing in Malibu.

Minnie shared her experience coming across the DJ and music producer. Before delving into what Diplo did, the actress said:

“First of all, I need to tell you what dropping in on someone is.”

She explained:

“In the water, there is an etiquette when you surf that people follow, and it is largely for safety, and it’s also because of respect. It’s just how sh*t works.”

Minnie continued:

“What happens when you paddle out, first of all, you don’t take the first wave that comes because you’ve just paddled out, you let it cycle through the people that are already there…it’s dangerous otherwies.”

She added:

“So here’s the deal…If you’re sitting, and if there’s someone ahead of you, so basically someone…if you’re going right on a wave, there is someone to your left…they have priority…And you have to wait.”

Minnie Driver said it can be dangerous to drop in on someone since all kinds of bad things can happen in the water when surfers don’t follow the etiquette, adding, however:

“Diplo doesn’t not try to do that.”

After narrating the incident in Malibu, Minnie expressed how annoyed she was:

"It’s also like, if you’re gonna come to Malibu and like, buy your big house, and suddenly consider yourself a surfer, and paddle out, and piss off the people that have lived there for years, you’re gonna get outed on a podcast."

Minnie Driver jokingly concluded by asking Diplo to keep a look out this summer as she would be coming for him.