"I feel so broken inside" — Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham mourn the death of her grandmother

Lola fame Nicola Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, took to Instagram to announce and mourn the loss of Nicola’s grandmother. The couple addressed the actress’ grandma Gina as “Naunni” who passed away on May 17, 2024.

On May 19, 2024, Nicola Peltz shared a carousel of photos of her late grandmother alongside herself and her family. In a heartfelt caption, the actress called her grandmom an "angel." She also mentioned that she will never have the right words to express her feelings as she still can't believe her grandmother is gone.

"I feel so broken inside, I just wish you could be here with me," Nicole stated.

Nicola wished her "naunni" stayed with her longer, expressing sadness over the fact that her grandmother won't get to meet her kids, talk or hug her, or watch her movies. Expressing her grief, the Bates Motel actress stated:

"I’m so heartbroken and miss you so much. I’m so lucky you were my Naunni."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham also took to Instagram on May 18, 2024, and posted multiple photos with Nicola's late grandmother. In his caption, Brooklyn promised Naunni that he'll take care of Nicola and her family.

"I’m so lucky to have had the honor of being your grandson for the past 4 years," Brooklyn wrote.

"Just wish you could be here with me" — Nicola Peltz mentions in a heartfelt ode to her late grandmother

In her latest Instagram post, Nicola Peltz acknowledged her late grandmother saying that she raised the "most perfect daughter," referring to her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz. She also thanked her grandma for always being there for her and knowing the key to making her happy.

Nicola Peltz wrote in her caption:

" You were the happiest and most beautiful lady I’ve ever met and I was so lucky to grow up with your love and laughter."

Toward the end of her tribute, Nicola Peltz asked her late grandmother to send her a sign of being somewhere close.

On the other, Brooklyn Beckham also expressed his gratitude for Nicola's late grandmother and described naunni as the person who taught him to find joy in everything. Brooklyn added that Nicola's late grandmom made everyone's lives "infinitely better".

He concluded the caption by stating:

"I will miss you so much x I love you so much"

Nicola Peltz's close bond with her late grandmother was visible when her "naunni" became the maid of honor at her and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding in 2022. Moreover, the Black Roads actress would often post pictures while spending time with her grandmom, especially in the past few months.

On April 20, 2024, Nicola Peltz was a no-show at mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's birthday bash, which led to rumors of things not being fine between the two. However, Nicola posted an Instagram story hugging her grandmother with the caption "My world in my arms", explaining her absence from the bash.

Later, she uploaded another story where she wished Victoria Beckham 'Happy Birthday.' Nicola added that she was sad that she couldn't join the celebration and was thus sending love from herself and "naunni."

Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Victoria Beckham offered their condolences in the comment section, as Nicole mourned her grandmother's demise.