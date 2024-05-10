"I'm their biggest fan" — David Beckham on Spice Girls' unexpected reunion on wife Victoria's 50th birthday bash

David Beckham recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke about the Spice Girls’ unexpected reunion on Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday. In the episode that aired on May 8, 2024, Beckham narrated the entire incident and stated that he was equally surprised to see the girl group on his wife’s birthday last month.

Beckham mentioned that he is “their biggest fan":

“I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the 'Mama' video. My son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song, and he sang 'Mama,' and all of a sudden all the girls got up — and I'm their biggest fan, you know?"

Beckham continued:

"I tend not to tell my wife that. I tend to tell her that I fancied her, but she was a Spice Girl. I love that about her... So I was a fan."

Furthermore, when the host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked David about how long had it been since the girls sang together, Beckham responded:

"It's actually been 12 years since they did the Olympics in the U.K. but over 15 years since they actually were on a stage together. So obviously having them all there that night, and I didn't expect them to all get up on stage.”

Victoria Beckham, born in 1974, turned 50 years old on April 17, 2024, and the fashion designer celebrated with her family, and celebrity friends in London. On the other hand, the English girl group, Spice Girls was formed in 1994 and consisted of Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham shared the video of the Spice Girls partying together at Victoria’s birthday on Instagram

As David Beckham made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he spoke at length about girl group at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash. As he stated how surprised he was, he later shared a clip from the party on Instagram on April 21, 2024, where the Spice Girls were seen dancing, and having a good time.

As the girls danced to one of their hit tracks Stop (1997), David Beckham took a selfie video with the girl group.

The Spice Girls united in 1994 and released their debut album, Spice, in 1996. The album was an instant hit. Marie Claire also reported that the album sold over 23 million copies worldwide. Thereafter, the girl group dropped many singles and albums. They even hosted multiple tours, the first one being the Spiceworld Tour in 1998.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Spice Girls has been the best-selling girl group of all time, as they have sold more than 100 copies of their albums globally. Apart from this, the girl group has received several awards, including the American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award, and many more.

The Spice Girls are best known for their songs namely, Wannabe, 2 Become 1, Goodbye, Viva Forever, Too Much, If You Wanna Be My Lover, Viva Forever and even Let Love Lead the Way.

However, by the end of 2000, the Spice Girls decided to move their own paths and focus on their solo careers. However, due to their popularity, the girl group has often performed at concerts, like the Spice World 2019 tour, and the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.