"I just don't feel super safe in that house": Miranda Cosgrove opens on her horrifying stalker experience

Miranda Cosgrove recently spoke to Bustle and talked about a 2016 incident when a man stalked her, hid in her backyard, and finally shot himself. In the interview published on May 10, 2024, Miranda Cosgrove narrated the entire incident and revealed that she still lives in the same house where all this happened.

Claiming how she does not feel “super safe” in the house, Miranda Cosgrove said:

"That's another reason why I go back and forth to my parents' house so much. I just don't feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn't really stay there. Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don't really like being there on my own that much."

She also revealed that finding a new place is a goal that she has given herself, “to kind of start a new chapter.” Furthermore, she also stated that as she watched Baby Reindeer on Netflix, she was reminded of her own horrific incident, as she said:

"I feel like if that were me, having to go back through your most terrible experiences and then try to act them out, that’d be so hard.”

The incident with Cosgrove took place in 2016 when a stalker killed himself outside her home in Hollywood Hills. Unilad stated that as soon as the police arrived at the crime scene, the officials found the man “engulfed in flames.”

Miranda Cosgrove was not home the night the stalker incident took place

Miranda Cosgrove, the popular actress, had a stalker incident in 2016, and in a recent interview, she stated that she is still not over it, as she is still fearful of living in the house where her stalker killed himself. As per The Cut, the man made his way into the backyard of Miranda Cosgrove’s house, where he hid for hours.

He then shot at a car, which he believed was Miranda’s. However, he then set himself on fire, and shot himself in her house, while Miranda Cosgrove was luckily not home, at the time. However, the actress stated that as soon as she entered the house, she saw her house turned into a “crime scene.”

During the interview, Miranda also revealed that she once met the woman her stalker had attempted to shoot, as she walked up to the actress and introduced herself. Miranda Cosgrove said:

“This girl came up to me, and she was like, ‘I didn’t know if I should tell you this here or how to say this, but I’m actually the girl that was at your house that got shot at.’”

Furthermore, this is not the first time that Miranda Cosgrove has spoken about her stalker story, as back in 2023, she opened up on Whitney Cumming’s Good For You podcast, where she revealed:

"It was the weirdest thing ever because they had caution tape up and you know, it was right in my front yard. I guess a guy came and he was burying things in my backyard for three days and he buried a lunchbox with a milk chocolate inside of it, in my backyard. And then he buries knives and a rope, and a bunch of random stuff.”

While it has been many years of Miranda Cosgrove still living in the same house, she stated that the incident still continues to haunt her. The 31-year-old actress was recently seen in Mother of the Bride, as the movie was released on Netflix on May 9, 2024.

In the movie, Miranda plays the role of Emma, who comes up to her mom to tell her that she is getting married to her lover in Phuket, only to know that her husband-to-be was Emma’s mom’s former boyfriend’s son.

Apart from this, she is also known for her hit films and TV shows like The Despicable Me, What’s New, Schooby-Doo, Drake & Josh, iCarly, and The Good Wife.

