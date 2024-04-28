“I’m taking the plunge”: British comedian Russell Brand announces plans to be baptized

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has declared his decision to become a Christian and get baptized. The well-known comedian and actor announced this in a short video he posted on social media on April 26.

He added that the event would be held on the Thames River. He then asked other Christians on social media about their experiences.

While recording a video of himself standing outside, he said, "This Sunday, I'm taking the plunge. I'm getting baptized."

In the same video, he said that it is:

"An opportunity to die and be reborn. An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name like it says in Galatians — that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person. All of these things seem so inviting and beautiful."

Russell Brand made the decision public in a video (Image via Instagram / @russellbrand)

Russell Brand, an actor and comedian, revealed that this weekend will mark his baptism after months of struggling with Christian beliefs.

In late 2023, five women alleged that the British comedian and actor s*xually assaulted and emotionally abused them. Since then, he has been embroiled in a great deal of controversy. Amidst all these, the comedian recently shared the news with his followers on X. He added that he has been thinking about his faith.

Brand further explained his decision to "take the plunge" in the video uploaded to his social media account. He further said:

“I’m very curious as to what you, who have been baptized, feel about it. What your expectations are of the event prior. And what it’s actually like.”

He also admitted that he feels the modern world has become meaningless, with more people turning to Christianity. He further mentioned how much he enjoyed Christian ceremonies and clarified that he knows the entire procedure is a chance to die, to leave the past behind, and to be reborn.

The actor then cited a passage from the Bible, adding,"Like it says in Galatians: that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person." Brand continued praising the warmth and beauty of baptism and other rebirth rites in other major world faiths. He added that as things become more complex today, there appears to be a trend of individuals gravitating back to Christianity. He then said:

"People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it’s obvious. As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me, it's very exciting."

Russell Brand has detailed his entire faith journey

In recent months, Brand has released videos in which he described his journey of faith and discussed his challenges with certain Christian doctrines.

Beginning in December 2023, the 48-year-old shared several images and clips on his social media accounts highlighting his connection to Christianity.

He also disclosed in January 2024 that he had started reading the Bible more frequently and had already studied American pastor Rick Warren's best-selling book Purpose Driven Life.

Since then, Russell Brand has made other videos about his sacrifice of giving up sugar for Lent and praying while holding a rosary. The actor from Forgetting Sarah Marshall then announced his plan to be baptized.