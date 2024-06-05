"I may never get to play a superhero" — Glee's Chris Colfer was warned against coming out as gay because it would ruin his career

In a new interview on The View on June 4, 2024, Glee star Chris Colfer opened up about being dissuaded from coming out as gay. The 34-year-old actor and author played Kurt Hummel, an openly gay character, on Glee from 2009 to 2015.

During the interview, Chris Colfer admitted he was "terrified" of accepting the role, a feeling that was compounded when people advised him to keep his sexuality hidden as it could potentially ruin his career.

“When I started filming the show I had a lot of people tell me, ‘Do not come out whatever you do because it will ruin your career.’ So I hid for a little bit," he said.

Chris Colfer also revealed that he got the courage to come out as gay after a fan interaction during a Glee poster signing tour. He recalled an incident when a fan slipped him an envelope with a little note that said "Thank you" with a rainbow-colored paperclip chain.

He emphasized the importance of being a "beacon of positivity" despite probable diminishing job opportunities and accolades.

“I opened it up and there was a little note that said, ‘Thank you’ and there was a little paperclip chain that was in the colors of the rainbow. In that moment I knew, I have to come out. At the time, I was thinking if I’m an openly gay actor I may never win a major award and I may never get to play a superhero, but I think being a beacon of positivity and providing comfort for people is way more important,” he said.

"As long as you never address it, you’ll be rewarded" —Chris Colfer reveals what people told him on coming out as gay

Chris Colfer, who hailed from the very conservative town of Clovis, California, was hand-picked to play Kurt Hummel on Fox's musical dramedy television series titled Glee. During the interview on Tuesday, he revealed to the host, Whoopi Goldberg, that while the part was written for him, he wasn't made aware of what the role would entail.

“I remember when I got on the show, the role was written for me, but I did not know what the role was going to be. So, I opened the script and when I read the script for the first time is when I saw that it was an openly gay character,” he said.

He added that he was discouraged by people from coming out as gay when he first started the show, so he kept his sexuality hidden for a while. He continued that he was worried about his voice, calling it more "effeminate than most people."

He added that people told him it wouldn't matter as long as he didn't address it and that he would "be rewarded" at the end.

“They said, ‘Don’t worry as long as you never address it, you’ll be rewarded for it in the end,’” Chris said.

Chris Colfer publically came out as gay when he appeared on Chelsea Lately in 2009.

His character, Kurt Hummel, was the first openly gay character to be introduced in Glee. In the show, Kurt enters into a relationship with Blaine Anderson, played by Darren Criss, and the two get married in the sixth and final season.

According to Variety, Colfer amassed immense praise for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel on Glee, winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series in 2011 and three consecutive People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Comedic TV Actor in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Chris Colfer was nominated twice for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards in 2010 and 2011.