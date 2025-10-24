Is Johnny Depp making his Hollywood comeback as Scrooge in a dark new take on A Christmas Carol?

Johnny Depp is making a Hollywood return in the adaptation of A Christmas Carol to be directed by X, Pearl, and MaXXXine filmmaker, Ti West. It's going to be Depp's biggest movie role yet and will see him return to the big Hollywood studios years after his high-profile defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard.His previous Hollywood studio movies include Waiting for the Barbarians in 2019 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald a year before that. However, he was fired from the franchise in 2020 following the drama with Heard and shifted to non-US movies, appearing in 2023's French biopic Jeanne du Barry.Johnny Depp at the Paris Fashion Week (Image via Neil Mockford/GC Images)_Now, Johnny Depp is set to make a Hollywood comeback in Ti West's dark take on the classic Charles Dickens story, with the working title Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. The project is currently in the works from Paramount Pictures, with Deadline first reporting the news. According to the outlet, the studio is in &quot;final negotiations,&quot; with Depp set to star in the film.As for West, the upcoming movie will be his first major studio film after making a name for himself in the horror genre with his A24 trilogy.More about Johnny Depp's character in Ebenezer: A Christmas CarolTi West is putting a dark spin on the classic Charles Dickens story in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, and it will star Johnny Depp as the titular Ebenezer Scrooge, the cold-hearted miser who initially despises Christmas. This version of the story is set in Dickens' London and will follow the man's supernatural journey and fight to get his second chance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPlaying Scrooge will be right in Johnny Depp's repertoire after playing bold characters in previous Hollywood movies, like Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He also played characters like Willy Wonka, Ichabod Crane, Mad Hatter, and Edward Scissorhands.Nathaniel Harper, who wrote for TV shows Outcast and Legion, wrote the script for the upcoming film. As mentioned, Ti West will direct, with Stephen Deuters and Hason Forman as executive producers. Emma Watts will also be a producer in the movie. Besides Depp, one other cast member is confirmed to join the project, per Deadline.Andrea Riseborough has reportedly signed on to star alongside Depp, although her character in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol remains under wraps. She's known for To Leslie, for which she got an Oscar nod for Best Actress, and she recently starred in the crime thriller Good Boy. Besides her and Depp, no other names are attached to the movie so far.Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol has also been given a release date. According to Deadline, the film will be out on November 13, 2026, with IMDb listing the project as in pre-production at the time of writing. It is the second A Christmas Carol retelling unveiled this year, with the first one being Robert Eggers' version announced in June 2025.It will be a partnership between Eggers and Warner Bros, with Willem Dafoe starring as Scrooge.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Johnny Depp's upcoming movie as the year progresses.