Is MaXXXine based on a true story? Serial killer connection explored

Set to release on July 5 across the US, MaXXXine is an upcoming slasher film which has already generated quite the buzz, following its premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, in June. MaXXXine is the third movie in the X film series by Ti West and the sequel to the 2022 film X.

Starring Mia Goth, who plays the role of an aspiring Hollywood actress in the 1980s, MaXXXine delves into the life of Maxine Miller. She survives a murder attempt in Texas, and gets her big Hollywood break in Los Angeles, while a serial killer, known as the Night Stalker, is on the loose.

Considering the movie has some connection with the real-life killer, fans are wondering if the entire narrative is based on a true story. However, MaXXXine is not directly inspired from real events or based on any true story. It is a work of fiction.

MaXXXine is not based on a true story

The trailer itself gives a range of references to the real-life Night Stalker, who was a man named Richard Ramirez. He committed at least 13 murders from 1984 to 1985 in Los Angeles and was later convicted.

The movie itself is set in 1985, the year when the Night Stalker was active. Richard Ramirez used to break into peoples' homes at night to kill the innocent. He would then litter the crime scenes with various satanic symbols.

The overall method of operation and the fact that Ramirez committed at least 13 murders during this period, was a cause of tremendous fear in the community, as is evident in the trailer of MaXXXine as well. However, while there are some obvious connections between the events of the movie and real life, the core narrative deals with a fictitious story that revolves around Maxine.

So, while MaXXXine may have certain references to the actual killer, it happens in the background of the main, fictional narrative. Further, as MaXXXine is a fictitious account, the movie may stray further from the truth and theorize an alternate identity of the killer.

The trailer does not reveal the face of the killer, which suggests that the slasher film may as well follow a different plot, opening up a range of possibilities. Maxine might be the killer herself, or she could be using the actual killer’s crimes to cover up her own tracks.

Finally, the actress might herself be a target of the Night Stalker. All of this, and more, will be revealed, once MaXXXine releases in theaters across the US.

Directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth, there are multiple possibilities by which MaXXXine may have combined real-life and fiction. Fans will have to wait for the film to release, so that they can answer all questions.

