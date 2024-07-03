Is Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot Based on a True Story? Details Explored

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is an upcoming movie directed by Joshua Weigel. Set to release on July 4, 2024, the movie has been co-written by Rebekah Weigel, and stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Susan Ramsey.

The story delves into the incredible real-life tale of Reverend Martin and his wife Donna Martin, who belonged to the Church of Possum Trot in East Texas. The two are known for having kickstarted a movement in their suburban church congregation to adopt dozens of foster children who had been turned away by everybody else.

Portrayed by Demetrius Grosse and Nika King, the two real-life personalities had managed to convince an East Texas community back in 2008 to adopt a total of 77 children from various foster cares.

Trending

The official synopsis of the title reads:

"A diplomat, a teacher, and a musician declare war on poverty, ignorance, and crime, using an unorthodox weapon: classical music education."

The movie will delve into the remarkable story as well as the impact that the two were able to create by simply influencing their congregation to do a good deed.

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is indeed based on true story

As it turns out, the actual incident occurred back in 2008, when Reverend Martin and Donna Martin began encouraging their congregation to embrace various children in foster care who had nowhere else to turn to. The result was that a total of 22 families agreed to adopt a whopping 77 children, determined to make an impact and transform the lives of vulnerable children.

The movie is a tribute to the efforts of not just the Reverend and his wife, but the dedicated individuals of the church who sought to make a significant impact. America’s foster-care system often houses young children who often end up without homes well into their teenage.

The movie will delve into how the two were able to ignite a fire amongst the residents of the East Texas community, and convince people around them that they could make a significant positive impact for America’s most vulnerable children.

Produced by Peacetree Productions, the movie is set to hit theaters on July 4, and attempts to not only delve into the remarkable story, but also expose how dedicated efforts from a community can make a major positive impact.

The overall cast of Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Truth looks as follows:

Demetrius Grosse as Reverend Martin

Nika King as Donna Martin

Elizabeth Mitchell as Susan Ramsey

Diaana Babnicova as Terri

The filming took place in Macon, Georgia, and the entire project has cost $8.5 million. Earlier this year, in February 2024, the movie was acquired by Angel Studios, who then allotted the current title.

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot also boasts of noted actress and activist Letitia Wright as one of the executive producers.

The movie has an overall runtime of 129 minutes and can be expected to make a significant profit on its meager budget.

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is set to hit theaters on July 4, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback