“It doesn’t mean anything anymore” — Jamie Foxx says Bobby Brown searched his closet for a Whitney Houston live-singing tape

Actor Jamie Foxx revealed that singer Bobby Brown once searched his closet for a tape of the late Whitney Houston singing live. During last week's episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Stand-Up Roundtable, the Django Unchained star recalled the unforgettable night while partying with Brown and friends when Houston sang I Will Always Love You for him.

Foxx explained that he had the moment recorded on camera. Afterward, they had a "little after party" at the actor's home when Brown came over looking for the tape. While he denied having it at the moment, Foxx claimed to still have the recording at home.

However, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that he has no intention to share it with the public, saying:

"I have the tape. But it doesn't mean anything anymore. Why? YouTube."

It is worth noting that Whitney Houston passed away in March 2012.

"He goes in my closet, and he's taking clothes"—Jamie Foxx reveals Bobby Brown grabbed his clothes in place of the tape

During his appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Stand-Up Roundtable, Jamie Foxx explained that during the aforementioned evening, he and Bobby Brown also sang the latter's Don't Be Cruel. Amid the partying, the Oscar-winning actor went to the bathroom. He continued:

"While I'm in the bathroom, I hear, 'Now, Jamie, let me tell you something, I don't do this for nobody. I usually get a million dollars to sing a song.'"

Foxx explained that it was Whitney Houston who promptly began singing I Will Always Love You. He added that since the songstress was speaking to him, he grabbed his camera and recorded the song.

Later, during the after-party at the actor's place, Bobby Brown came over, asking Jamie Foxx for the tape. He continued:

"He's like, 'I got to take that tape,'" adding, "I said, 'Bobby, I don't have it.' 'Well, I got to take something.' So, he goes in my closet, and he's taking clothes. He's matching outfits and sh*t."

This is not the first time Jamie Foxx has spoken about the Whitney Houston tape. During a November 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor recalled hilarious happenings at his famous celebrity karaoke parties. This included the time he had NSYNC sing Backstreet Boys songs and vice versa.

He also spoke about the night Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown showed up at his karaoke party. Jamie Foxx explained that the songstress performed I Will Always Love You, which he recorded using a camcorder. The actor noted that hours later, Brown returned to grab a bunch of his clothes. He continued:

"Like eight weeks later, I look on People magazine, and it was Bobby and Whitney, and it said, 'Clothes by Dolce & Gabbana.' And I said, 'No, it ain't, that's my sh*t.'"

Elsewhere, during his recent sit-down with the Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx addressed cloning rumors following his stroke. Stating he was angry, the actor continued:

"When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I'm sitting in the hospital bed, like, 'These b**cha** muthaf**kas are trying to clone me.'"

In April 2023, Foxx's daughter announced that he had been hospitalized. However, she did not elaborate on the cause. Around that time, several conspiracy theories speculating on the medical emergency begin circulating online. This included one claiming the actor was cloned. Notably, during his December 2024 Netflix special, Jamie Foxx revealed he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke at the time.

