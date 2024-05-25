Jesse Plemons wins Best Actor at Cannes Film Festival 2024 for Kinds of Kindness: Character and more explored

At the Cannes Film Festival 2024, American actor Jesse Plemons won the award for Best Actor for his role as Robert/Daniel/Andrew in the film Kinds of Kindness.

Kind of Kindness is an absurdist dark comedy anthology film. It is directed by Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who is known for films like Poor Things (2023), The Lobster (2015), Dogtooth (2009), The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), and more.

Lanthimos's upcoming film Kinds of Kindness is going to be released on June 21, 2024, and will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures. Other than Jesse Plemons, this movie will also star Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, and others.

Jesse Plemons role in Kinds of Kindness (2024)

Jesse Plemons alongside other cast members of Kinds of Kindness (Image via Getty/Pascal Le Segretain)

Jesse Plemons will play three roles in Yorgos Lanthimos's upcoming movie, Kinds Of Kindness. He will be seen as a police officer, a cult member, and also as a businessman in this film. Jesse will be playing three characters named Robert, Daniel, and Andrew.

Jesse Plemons is an American actor who has featured in multiple movies and TV shows like Love and Death (2023), Breaking Bad (2008-13), The Power of the Dog (2021), El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019), American Made (2017), and more.

In the crime drama Breaking Bad (2008-13), he stars alongside Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman). He played the role of antagonist Todd Alquist in this series and was a megalomaniac who worked for Walter, Mike, and Pinkman.

In Breaking Bad, he tried to cook methamphetamine and took control of the drug empire following the death of Gus Fring. Toward the end of the series, Todd was seen torturing Jesse and using him to cook more meth and grow the business until Walter shows up and helps Jesse strangle Todd.

The synopsis of Breaking Bad is given as:

"Mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White thinks his life can't get much worse. His salary barely makes ends meet, a situation not likely to improve once his pregnant wife gives birth, and their teenage son is battling cerebral palsy."

It continues:

"But Walter is dumbstruck when he learns he has terminal cancer. Realizing that his illness probably will ruin his family financially, Walter makes a desperate bid to earn as much money as he can in the time he has left by turning an old RV into a meth lab on wheels."

Everything about the film Kinds of Kindness

The film is about three paths and three very different individuals. The story starts with a desperate man who tries to control his life but fails to do so, then goes to a cop worried about his wife who disappeared at sea, and finally, a woman who tries to find a person with an unusual ability, who, according to this woman, will be a perfect spirit leader/guide.

The synopsis of this film reads as:

"KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

This film stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schafer, and Merah Benoit among others.

Fans anticipating the film's release should get ready as Kinds of KIndness is coming to the theatres on June 21, 2024.