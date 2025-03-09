Karla Sofía Gascón claims she thought about doing the "unthinkable" while dealing with controversy

With the Oscars season done, Karla Sofía Gascón reflected on the controversy she faced during the month ahead of the biggest awards ceremony this year, where she was nominated for best actress. After her Oscars campaign was thrown into disarray after some controversial tweets resurfaced, Emilia Pérez star opened up about how it affected her mental health.

She recalled the "unexpected, devastating storm" during the Oscars season to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, March 8, 2025, saying:

"There have been moments when the pain has been so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable... I harbored darker thoughts than those I considered in some of my previous, no less intimate and personal struggles."

Although the actress said that "the storm is calming down a bit," she recalled how difficult it was during the height of the controversy.

She claimed that several fake accounts were made in her name "to add to the pain and confusion" and that she received "absurd and delirious accusations" that ultimately hurt her spirit. That said, she didn't clarify what those "unthinkable" or "darker thoughts" were.

Karla Sofía Gascón shares what she learned from her tumultuous Oscars season

Despite the struggles in the last month following her controversies, Karla Sofía Gascón hoped that "the worst has passed." She also mentioned that with the storm calming down a bit, she started seeing clearly the things she learned during her controversial Oscars season. She told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I've learned that hatred, like fire, cannot be put down with more hatred."

She added that she also learned that offenses don't get erased by making more offenses or that new mistakes can't clean up old ones. Despite the hate, "pure garage, blatant bullying," and vexation she received online, Gascón said that she is most thankful because she kept an inch of sanity to be able to "see the light at the end of this tunnel."

Because of it, she said she now understands what she "must be and do better" and correct her mistakes "without engaging in more darkness. She added that not getting baited into reacting is key, saying:

"Otherwise, if I play their game, and reciprocate and amplify all that hate others project on me, I will get lost; I will never move forward, and I won't be able to keep helping others still stuck in the storm."

With her newfound conviction, Karla Sofía Gascón said that she will continue to fight for the causes she holds dear, including advocating for "the rights of the most disadvantaged." She also said that her commitment to stand for Mexico and all Mexicans will also remain strong.

In her statement to THR, the Emilia Pérez star also apologized for her past actions and for anyone she has offended before, adding that she will "commit to continuing to learn and listen" to avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

Karla Sofía Gascón's musical Emila Pérez is now streaming on Netflix. The movie, which also stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, scored a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including the Best Actress for Gascón, but only won two awards—Saldaña for Best Supporting Actress and El Mal for Best Song.

