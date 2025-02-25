Karla Sofía Gascón is reportedly planning on attending the Oscars amid Emilia Pérez controversy

Karla Sofía Gascón made history at the Oscars when she became the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Academy Award. However, after her controversial X posts resurfaced, she faced criticism online and missed several awards shows, including the Critics Choice Awards on February 7, 2025.

Ad

Despite Netflix scaling back its support for Gascón during the Oscars campaign early in February, hence the shilling of several major award shows, the actress plans to attend the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 2, 2024. People cited a source who told them on Monday, February 24, that Karla Sofìa Gascón will be at the Oscars.

Variety also reported the same, teasing that people can expect Karla Sofía Gascón to appear at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood during the Sunday event. However, according to the outlet, it remains to be seen if the Oscar nominee will walk the red carpet or choose to sit at the same table as her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldańa and Selena Gomez given the controversy.

Ad

Trending

Karla Sofía Gascón is "grateful to be back" as she plans to attend the 2025 Oscars amid controversy

Ad

Karla Sofía Gascón is nominated for the Best Actress award at the Oscars for playing the titular role in Emilia Pérez. However, the positive buzz ended after she was slammed with a controversy relating to her past tweets and offensive comments about diversity at the Oscars, George Floyd's death, and COVID-19 vaccines, among others.

She has since deleted her X account and denied being racist in a CNN en Español appearance on February 1, 2025. However, on February 24, 2025, Karla Sofía Gascón said that she was back. She told the outlet about her plans to attend the 2025 Oscars ceremony, saying:

Ad

"I'm not sure how I feel but I'm grateful to be back."

She also shared their gratefulness for the people who continued to believe in her despite the controversy, adding:

"I'm grateful to all those who've believed in me—to Netflix, the production company and my colleagues. We can close this beautiful and difficult path that began three years ago."

Ad

Ad

Earlier this month, the Spanish actress publicly complained about being left out of the Oscars campaign. She asked for public support after Netflix reportedly removed her from their Emilia Pérez promo materials for the Oscars. In an Instagram post on February 4, 2025, she said they wanted to "cancel" her and asked Hollywood experts and journalists for advice on how to proceed.

The Hollywood Reporter also reported at the time that Netflix and Karla Sofía Gascón didn't have any direct communication anymore. It comes after her CNN appearance, for which Netflix was reportedly not consulted beforehand. She also missed out on four major awards activities earlier this month as part of the Oscars campaigning, including the February 9 Virtuoso Award in Santa Barbara, in which she was supposedly one of the recipients.

Ad

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Standard Time on ABC and Hulu. Comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien will be hosting the Oscars ceremony this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback