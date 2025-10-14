  • home icon
  • Movies
  • "love the chemistry already”: Fans react to new look at Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey as Elphaba and Fiyero in ‘Wicked: For Good’

"love the chemistry already”: Fans react to new look at Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey as Elphaba and Fiyero in ‘Wicked: For Good’

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 14, 2025 23:42 GMT
&quot;Wicked: Part One&quot; &ndash; Photocall - Source: Getty
Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey (Image via Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Wicked: For Good shared a new look at Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey's characters as Elphaba and Fiyero, respectively, and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry. In a new post on Instagram and X on Tuesday, October 14, the official account of the Wicked movie shared a picture of the two in an embrace while looking at each other and floating in the air.

Ad

It was simply captioned, "Under their spell," and set in Bailey's version of As Long as You're Mine.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reaction to Elphaba and Fiyero's magical moment, with one commenter saying that they already love the chemistry and are wondering if the movie will live up to the magic of the original Broadway musical.

Ad

Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey's chemistry didn't escape fans' notice, with some of them saying that they couldn't wait to see how both stars will bring their respective characters to life on the big screen in Wicked: For Good. Someone else added that their chemistry, costumes, and atmosphere already feel "so grand and emotional."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, some fans took to social media to praise Jonathan Bailey's vocals, despite the post only teasing a brief part of him singing a line in As Long As You Love Me.

Ad
Ad

Wicked: For Good's final trailer teases Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's return to Oz

The new and final trailer of the second part of Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the Wicked Broadway musical dropped on September 24, and it sees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's characters returning to Oz. But this time, they are on opposite sides of the war for Oz.

Ad
Elphaba in Wicked: For Good (Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube)
Elphaba in Wicked: For Good (Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube)

One of the scenes showed Glinda (Grande) amongst pitchfork-carrying Ozians, warning Elphaba (Erivo) of the enemies coming for her. Also teased in the trailer is Glinda and Elphaba's showdown, ready to face off against each other. There's also a confrontation where Elphaba tells her old schoolmate and friend that, despite the glamour, she has "no real power."

Ad

Fans also get a preview of Dorothy arriving in Oz in the final trailer. In the brief scene she's featured, Dorothy can be seen standing in front of the Wizard with Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion as the Wizard gets them to the task of getting Elphaba's broom.

While the latest trailer continues to build the suspense of Wicked: For Good, Chu also shared what more fans can expect from the movie. He said at Deadline's Contenders London event on October 11 that the upcoming film will expand Glinda and Elphaba's stories beyond their original stage play narratives. However, it's not just about expanding the story but bringing new songs as well. He said:

Ad
"Musicals are great because it's not about being bigger, it's about going deeper into these characters and minds and what they're going through. We have new songs that allow us to witness how they go through these thoughts, and the audience can experience."

In the Wicked: For Good final trailer, fans also get a preview of Erivo's version of No Good Deed and a snippet of both her and Grande singing For Good.

Ad

Wicked: For Good arrives in movie theaters on November 21, 2025.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications