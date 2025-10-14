"love the chemistry already”: Fans react to new look at Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey as Elphaba and Fiyero in ‘Wicked: For Good’

Wicked: For Good shared a new look at Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey's characters as Elphaba and Fiyero, respectively, and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry. In a new post on Instagram and X on Tuesday, October 14, the official account of the Wicked movie shared a picture of the two in an embrace while looking at each other and floating in the air.It was simply captioned, &quot;Under their spell,&quot; and set in Bailey's version of As Long as You're Mine. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans shared their reaction to Elphaba and Fiyero's magical moment, with one commenter saying that they already love the chemistry and are wondering if the movie will live up to the magic of the original Broadway musical.Aadil @Aadil_one51LINK@PopBase They both look like they’re really embracing the roles, love the chemistry already. Casting can totally change how a classic feels. Do you think this version can live up to the original Broadway magic?Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey's chemistry didn't escape fans' notice, with some of them saying that they couldn't wait to see how both stars will bring their respective characters to life on the big screen in Wicked: For Good. Someone else added that their chemistry, costumes, and atmosphere already feel &quot;so grand and emotional.&quot;Ravaillac @0xRavaillacLINK@PopBase ngl, they both look incredible in those roles. Can't wait to see how they bring the characters to life. Wicked's gonna be a treat!CenchKid @_CenchkidLINK@PopBase Wow, this looks absolutely magical! 💚✨ Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey are perfect as Elphaba and Fiyero — the chemistry, the costumes, the atmosphere, everything feels so grand and emotional. You can already tell this adaptation of Wicked: For Good is going to be something truly special. Can’t wait to see it on the big screen!TimmieTech @Titilayomi1106LINK@PopBase Ooooh this looks magical already 💚✨ can’t wait to see their chemistry on screen!Meanwhile, some fans took to social media to praise Jonathan Bailey's vocals, despite the post only teasing a brief part of him singing a line in As Long As You Love Me.matt @mattowueLINK@wickedmovie @UniversalPics @jonmchu He sounds so goodsarah is seeing ari 🫧 @justiikesmagicsLINK@wickedmovie @UniversalPics @jonmchu vocals are insaneWicked: For Good's final trailer teases Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's return to OzThe new and final trailer of the second part of Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the Wicked Broadway musical dropped on September 24, and it sees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's characters returning to Oz. But this time, they are on opposite sides of the war for Oz.Elphaba in Wicked: For Good (Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube)One of the scenes showed Glinda (Grande) amongst pitchfork-carrying Ozians, warning Elphaba (Erivo) of the enemies coming for her. Also teased in the trailer is Glinda and Elphaba's showdown, ready to face off against each other. There's also a confrontation where Elphaba tells her old schoolmate and friend that, despite the glamour, she has &quot;no real power.&quot;Fans also get a preview of Dorothy arriving in Oz in the final trailer. In the brief scene she's featured, Dorothy can be seen standing in front of the Wizard with Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion as the Wizard gets them to the task of getting Elphaba's broom.While the latest trailer continues to build the suspense of Wicked: For Good, Chu also shared what more fans can expect from the movie. He said at Deadline's Contenders London event on October 11 that the upcoming film will expand Glinda and Elphaba's stories beyond their original stage play narratives. However, it's not just about expanding the story but bringing new songs as well. He said:&quot;Musicals are great because it's not about being bigger, it's about going deeper into these characters and minds and what they're going through. We have new songs that allow us to witness how they go through these thoughts, and the audience can experience.&quot;In the Wicked: For Good final trailer, fans also get a preview of Erivo's version of No Good Deed and a snippet of both her and Grande singing For Good.Wicked: For Good arrives in movie theaters on November 21, 2025.