Madame Web on Netflix breaks a record that it could never at the box office

Madame Web, the Marvel movie that swung and missed in theaters, has smashed a record on Netflix that was always out of reach on the big screen. Debuting on the streaming service on May 14, 2024, it not only cracked the Top 10 but snatched the coveted number one spot, becoming the most-watched film in the US for the week.

This highlights the growing power of streaming services and how they're changing how we watch movies. Despite its theatrical flop, Madame Web found new life on Netflix, proving streaming platforms can revive films that underperform in theaters.

Madame Web dominates Netflix streaming charts

Despite a forgettable box office showing, as per the Washington Post, netting only $17.6 million over the Presidents' Day weekend and a meager $25.8 million total domestically, the film has captured the coveted number-one spot on the streaming service's US charts during its debut week. This turnaround highlights the changing landscape of how audiences consume content.

Unlike the traditional box office model, Netflix offers viewers the convenience of watching at their own pace, attracting a broader audience who might have missed the film in theaters. Furthermore, Netflix's massive user base and recommendation algorithms expose it to potential viewers who might not have been aware of the film or skipped it based on mixed reviews.

The enduring popularity of the Marvel brand also plays a role. Even lesser-known characters like Madame Web can draw interest due to their association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans who opt out of theaters are more likely to give the film a chance from the comfort of their couch, especially since it's readily available on their existing Netflix subscription.

Madame Web's below-average box office performance

The film's box office debut was a sticky situation. Despite featuring Dakota Johnson, the film failed to spin a box-office success story. Critics panned the movie for its editing, plot, and action sequences, leaving it with a dismal 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This opening fell far short of Sony's previous superhero flop, Morbius, which debuted at $39 million.

The film also suffered from a lack of connection to the popular Spider-Man films. Although it featured Spider-Woman and Madame Web herself, promises of a connection to the beloved web-slinger amounted to nothing more than vague nods. Adding to the confusion, this was a Sony-Marvel movie, separate from the Disney-Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony's other ventures in their Spider-Man universe, like Morbius, haven't fared well either. While some viewers enjoyed the film's campy feel, it wasn't enough to overcome its issues. To top it off, Marvel Studios may have strategically overshadowed news of its flop with announcements about their upcoming projects.

Madame Web is streaming on Netflix.