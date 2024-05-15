Where to watch Madame Web on OTT? Streaming platform explored

The most recent Spider-Man Universe spinoff, Madame Web, is now available to watch on Netflix in The United States. The movie was released in theaters on Feb 14, 2024. As per Box Office Mojo, it garnered only $100 million worldwide at the movie office, making it one of Sony’s biggest Marvel flops to date.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson who plays Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant who seeks to save three young ladies from a villain named Ezekiel Simms.

Where to watch Madame Web?

Thanks to Sony's license agreement with the streamer, Madame Web will only be accessible to view on Netflix and as of May 14, is now available to stream on the platform. The movie is also available for digital rental ($5.99) or purchase ($14.99) from stores including Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV if one doesn't have a Netflix subscription.

Fans may have noted that this film is only accessible on Netflix, although other Sony-owned Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Venom (2018), and Morbius (2022), have been licensed to Disney+ and are presently available on that platform.

This is due to the aforementioned agreement Sony has with Netflix. Sony and Netflix reached a five-year first-pay-window license deal in 2021, which grants Netflix a special 18-month window for Sony's 2022–2026 film slate, which includes Madame Web.

Also in 2021, Sony and Disney+ revealed a comparable multi-year content license deal that would see Sony films, such as Morbius and the Spider-Man flicks, appear on Disney+ and Hulu beyond the 18-month pay-per-view period. Thus, the film won't be available for streaming on Disney+ until November 2025.

Is there a possibility of Madame Web 2 and is it connected to the other films?

Despite having its foundations in personalities who first appeared in Marvel's Spider-Man comics, Madame Web has nothing to do with any of the Spider-Man characters that viewers have previously seen in action.

The plot, which is set in its reality in 2003, centers on paramedic Cassandra Webb, who experiences a near-death experience and eventually gains a gift for seeing the future.

As soon as she acquires her abilities, she finds out that three young girls—played by Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced—are in danger of losing their lives. Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who has visions of his impending death at their hands, is hunting them down.

With only $100 million made globally, the film was unable to cover its costs and as reported by Holywood Reporter back in February, the plans for the film have already been scrapped.

As a cherry on top, the film is also among the lowest-rated comic book films ever, with only 12% of reviewers giving it a positive review on Rotten Tomatoes. Reflecting on the negative reception, Dakota Johnson told Bustle in March 2024—

"Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has. It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made – and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out – decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee."

Johnson’s co-star, Sydney Sweeney, also took a jab at the poor reviews while hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live on March 2 of this year—

“You have seen me in Anyone but You and Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web...”

The Sony Marvel Flick is available to stream on Netflix as of now.