"Man hating girl boss movie" — Furiosa failed because people are "sick of female protagonists," say fans

Despite all the anticipation and rave reviews, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has failed miserably at the box office, with a record-low collection for Memorial Day Weekend. The film opened at number one while edging out the latest Garfield movie, but that did not stop it from a very underwhelming box office performance.

A large part of this also stems from the movie's high budget. It was made on a budget of $168 million but has only managed to raise $68.1 million so far, marking a new low for the franchise that has had a grasp on the box office figures in all its previous versions.

After these results came out, some fans started blaming the fate of the movie on a female protagonist in yet another male-dominated franchise. While this may not be the case, an online backlash has emerged on the post of @TheQuartering, who said:

"Furiosa was the worst performing film for Memorial Day weekend in 30 years. It needs over 500 million just to break even after marketing. Despite great reviews It made just 31 million & barely beat a Garfield movie nobody knew about it. People are sick of female protagonists."

This sparked many such conversations among fans who readily agreed with this logic.

One fan quite passionately agreed with this, saying, "They don't understand their audience at all. Guys just don't want to see their beloved franchises turned into man hating girl boss movies. They might have tricked us in 2015 but we're onto it now and we know what they're doing."

"Apparently the woman is not a girl boss OR man-hating. The problem is that she’s not Mad Max. Most fans of this are men, and they’re fans of Mad Max. Surprise surprise… the origin story of Furiosa isn’t what the want to see," another user remarked.

"Quit replacing male legacy characters with women, it's simple as that," yet another user said.

Another user, however, disagreed with this, saying:

"ah, they are tired of locked in universes. We’ve all seen the Mad Max world enough times now. Sexism has nothing to do with it."

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga all about?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga serves as a prequel and spinoff to the 2015 hit Fury Road. It follows the story of the titular character (who was originally portrayed by Charlize Theron) and how she became the character we meet in Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film stars Anna Taylor-Joy as the younger version of Theron's character. The film is also set around 15–20 years before the events of Fury Road.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home."

The film additionally stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, John Howard, and John Howard, among many others.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in your nearest theatres.