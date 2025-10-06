"Most of it is sh*t": Ridley Scott openly criticizes modern filmmaking and underlines that he only sees his own films

Director Ridley Scott has sparked a significant discussion among movie fans and industry professionals with some strong comments about contemporary movies. Scott, who is well-known for directing films like Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, recently made the blunt statement, "Most of it is sh*t." The Robin Hood director stated:

The quantity of movies that are made today, literally millions globally, and most of it is sh*t. So what I do, and it’s a horrible thing, but I’ve started to watch my own movies, and actually they’re really good! And also, they don’t age.

Sir Ridley Scott’s career is built on visually stunning films, including Alien, Blade Runner and others, which have collectively grossed over $5 billion worldwide. His film Gladiator became the highest-grossing film in 2000 and won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Actor, among other awards. Scott has also received several other major accolades, including the BAFTA Fellowship and a Golden Globe.

Legendary director Ridley Scott takes a dig at modern filmmaking

Ridley Scott at the Napoleon UK Premiere (Image via Getty)

The veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott believes that, while a vast number of films are produced today, the high volume of content has led to a dilution of quality. In contrast, earlier decades saw a larger share of the annual output maintain a consistent level of quality. In an interview with the British Film Institute on October 5, 2025, he stated:

‘80% – 60% – eh, 40% is the rest, and 25% of that 40 is not bad, and 10% is pretty good, and the top 5% is great. I’m not sure about the proportion of what I’ve just said, but in the 1940s when there were maybe 300 films a year made, 70% of them were similar.'

Scott also lamented that several modern films lack a script or have a weak one. Commenting on the excessive use of digital effects in cinema, Scott argued that special effects are often used as a bandage to cover up poor screenplays. The Prometheus director stated:

‘Because I think a lot of films today are saved and made more expensive by digital effects, because what they haven’t got is a great thing on paper first. Get it on paper!’

Drawing further on his criticism of modern filmmaking, Ridley Scott gave a humoros justification for his watching movies. When asked about a comfort movie, he confessed that he has resorted to watching his own filmography, explaining that modern cinema is "drowning in mediocrity." The Napoleon director stated:

Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity – we’re drowning in mediocrity. And so what I do – it’s a horrible thing – but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age.

Scott’s most recent directorial work is the 2024 historical epic sequel, Gladiator II, which was released on November 22, 2024. He has already completed filming of his next project, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film The Dog Stars, starring Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin. Scott has also expressed plans to direct a Bee Gees biopic film.

