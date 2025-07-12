“Move out of the f**king way!”—Scarlett Johansson shouts at paparazzi while filming new movie

Scarlett Johansson went off on paparazzi while on the set of her new film, Paper Tiger. The actress was shooting a scene for the crime movie somewhere in New York City on Thursday, July 10, 2025. But when a group of paparazzi came too close, the movie star set a clear boundary.

Ad

In a video obtained by Page Six, the Oscar-nominated actress can be seen shooing an individual with one hand while yelling:

"Move out of the f**king way. I'm working."

Doubling down on the paparazzi to get out of her line of sight, Scarlett Johansson asked them to give her space to do her job and be respectful.

"I get that you're working, but let me do my job. Be respectful," she added.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The actress was nearly unrecognizable with her 80s-era getup, complete with a short and curly blonde wig and thick eyeglasses. She was wearing a white button-down paired with a brown blazer and olive slacks for the scene. Her look was finalized with a pair of open-toe brown sandals.

She was first seen with the pin-up get-up for the crime drama the day before. Per the Daily Mail, she was shooting a scene in a residential area in New York and looked teary-eyed. Johansson is playing a mother in the movie, co-starring alongside Adam Driver and Miles Teller, with James Gray directing.

Ad

What to know about Scarlett Johansson's new Paper Tiger movie

James Gray wrote the script and will be directing Paper Tiger, a crime thriller about two brothers trying to pursue the American dream. However, the road to achieving that is entangled in a scheme that is too good to be true and embroiled in danger, corruption, and violence. Here's what the synopsis teases about the upcoming film:

Ad

"Two brothers pursue the American Dream but get entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorizes their family, testing their bond as betrayal becomes possible."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The movie was first teased in November 2024, with the original cast being Oscar nominee Adam Driver, Tony and Emmy winner Jeremy Strong, and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway. The project was initially intended as a reunion between Gray and his Armageddon Time lead stars, Hathaway and Strong. However, both actors later dropped out of the project because of other commitments.

Anne Hathaway appears to be tied up with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as well as shooting the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. After Hathaway and Strong dropped out, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller were brought in as replacements. Shooting for the movie reportedly kicked off in New Jersey in June.

Ad

That same month, Johansson was busy doing press runs for her latest movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, which premiered in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025. The movie has just achieved a milestone, earning over $322.5 million worldwide in its first five days of release. Per Variety, it took the second spot for the highest-grossing Jurassic movie after Jurassic World (2015), which racked up $525 million.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Scarlett Johansson's new projects as filming for James Gray's Paper Tiger gets underway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More