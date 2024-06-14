"My knee just like snapped" — Nina Dobrev opens up about her recent dirt bike accident injuries after successful surgery

Canadian actress Nina Dobrev recently opened up about her dirt bike accident and shared details of all the injuries she suffered. The fall caused her to undergo knee surgery and wear a "giant brace". On June 12, 2024, Dobrev made her first TV appearance since the May accident on The Talk. She quipped about not riding a dirt bike again and added:

"I was dirt biking for the first time and it did not go well. I don't recommend it, guys. It's OK, I learned a lesson, don't ever get on a dirt bike."

Dobrev elaborated on the incident:

"I was in a wheely, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew, luckily it didn't fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just like snapped."

The actress mentioned that she had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus but has since been recovering.

Nina Dobrev shares more details of her recovery from biking accident

Nina Dobrev first revealed that she got into an accident on her Instagram account on May 20, 2024. She posted a photo of her smiling on a bike, which was followed by another picture of her on a hospital bed as she laid with a knee and neck brace on. On June 3, she uploaded a carousel of pictures as she was on her road to recovery.

During The Talk interview on Wednesday, Nina Dobrev answered questions about how the accident occurred. She told the hosts that her appearance on the show was her "first time actually leaving the house in over two months." She also shared details about her injuries saying:

"I had knee surgery; I got a giant brace. I can't really walk on my own yet...I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus."

However, Nina Dobrev highlighted that she was happy to get out of her house and have "an excuse to get dolled up." The actress added that her recovery process included taking multiple selfies of her leg injury, cuddling her pets, and watching shows like Fargo. She said:

"Cuddle puddle is my life these days, it's just the puppies, and at home watching movies, physical therapy, eat, sleep, or pee is kind of the schedule. Fargo is what I'm watching currently. I called my agents. I love it, so I'm so obsessed with the show, and I was like, 'You have to get me on this show.' And they're like,' That's from a decade ago, you're too late.'"

The Vampire Diaries actress worked on a new project called Reunion (2024). It is a comedy-thriller movie about former high school classmates who discover a murder. The film features several other actors including Jillian Bell, Jamie Chung, Chace Crawford, Lil Rel Howery, and Billy Magnussen. It is scheduled to be released in the US on June 28, 2024, on Paramount+.

