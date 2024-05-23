Naussany Investments drops Graceland foreclosure claim after judge rules in favor of Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough

Naussany Investments, the company accused of trying to fraudulently sell Riley Keough's Graceland estate in Tennessee, has reportedly dropped all claims on the property. Riley Keough is Elvis Presley's granddaughter and the sole owner of his famed 13.8-acre Graceland estate after the death of her mother Lisa Marie.

Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC claimed that Lisa Marie took a $450,000 loan from the company in August 2015, using Graceland as collateral. The money allegedly amounted to $3.8 million in unpaid debt in 2023, leading to the foreclosure listing of Graceland Estates.

Riley Keough filed a lawsuit on May 20 accusing Naussany Investments of forging her mother's signature and claiming that she never took any loan. Moreover, she claimed that Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC aren't legitimate entities.

Now, hours after the Tennessee Court prohibited the company from making the foreclosure sale, Keough's attorney received an email from Gregory Naussany claiming that the company has dropped any ownership of the Graceland estate claim.

Naussany Investments drops claims to Graceland estate hours the Tennessee Court verdict

Elvis's Former Mansion Graceland Entangled In Potential Controversial Foreclosure Sale (Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images)

The Graceland foreclosure case has reached another pivotal yet confusing moment. In an email to Riley Keough's attorneys, Gregory Naussany, claiming to be Naussany Investments' representative, confirmed that the company has dropped the case and all claims to the Graceland estate. This comes hours after Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins ruled against the foreclosure of Graceland on Wednesday (May 22).

In an email sent to Riley Keough's attorneys, Gregory Naussany wrote:

"Due to the Deed of Trust not being recorded and the loan being obtained in different state, legal action would have to be filed in multiple states and NAUSSANY Investments & Private Lending will not acquire to proceed. That comes from consultation of the lawyers for the company. "

Gregory Naussany further claimed that Riley Keough wasn't to be blamed for her mother's mishandling of her finances. He continued:

There was no harm meant on Ms. Keough for her mothers LMP mis habits and mis managing of money. The company will be withdrawing all claims with prejudice." (via Commercial Appeal)

In another follow-up email, Gregory Naussany stressed that someone named Kurt Naussany hasn't been affiliated with Naussany Investments and Private Lending since 2015. Kurt Naussany is another mysterious figure whose name cropped up in the case through the email. The email went like this:

"Please make it NOTED ASAP Kurt NAUSSANY is not affiliated with NAUSSANY Investments & Private Lending and has not been since 2015 nor does he have any claims with this situation."

Gregory Naussany took full responsibility for the money lending debacle with Lisa Maria Presley and implored the recipient not to contact him again.

"I’m the lender in this case, and I will let it be known that LMP has taken out multiple loans with my firm since 2008. It’s not Keough fault for her mothers mis conduct of mishandling money and not paying her obligations.Thank you. And no need to contact any further!!!!"

These emails come just hours after a Tennessee judge ruled against the foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley's estate during a Shelby County Chancery Court hearing in Memphis on Wednesday (May 22).

"The estate is considered unique under Tennessee law, and in being unique, the loss of the real estate will be considered irreparable harm," Judge Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins commented during the hearing in the absence of both representatives.

In an interview with PEOPLE after the hearing, a representative from Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises commented:

"As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims. There will be no foreclosure."

They concluded by saying that Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the last 42 years so that Elvis Presley fans from across the globe may come and visit his iconic home.

All about Naussany Investments: The mysterious company trying to foreclose Elvis Presley's property

Elvis's Former Mansion Graceland Entangled In Potential Controversial Foreclosure Sale

A company called Naussany Investments & Private Lending issued a public notice for a foreclosure sale of Elvis Presley's Graceland, claiming that his daughter Lisa Maria Presley had taken a $3.8 million (including interest) loan from the company and kept the estate as collateral. However, determining whether the company really exists is an ordeal, and NBC News took up the challenge.

The news outlet searched multiple public records and documents for any U.S. citizen with the surname Naussany and a registered company under that name but couldn't find anything. Moreover, it couldn't find any social media handle belonging to the company or its representatives.

The only public information available pertains to this case, and it doesn't reveal much. Some documents reveal the existence of offices in Jacksonville, Florida, and Hollister, Missouri. A third address belongs to a post office box in Kimberling City, Missouri.

In her initial report, Riley Keough claimed that her lawyer received an email from Kurt Naussany threatening to foreclose Graceland if they didn't pay $3.8 million. The email also contained a phone number.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NBC News sent an email to the company and finally received a reply. However, it asserted that Kurt Naussany had left the company in 2015 and shouldn't be on any documents connected to Lisa Maria Presley. The email also suggested that they contact Gregory Naussany, as he allegedly took care of the loans to Lisa Maria Presley.

NBC News also obtained a phone number and an email address connected to Gregory Naussany from the company's court filings. Although dialling the number didn't yield a response, the news outlet did receive a reply via email. It said that the company would withdraw the case after consultation with lawyers.

The news outlet pressed further and asked for a telephone conversation with a company representative. However, a signed response by Gregory Naussany claimed that more information would be available from future court documents.

The promised documents from Naussany Investments haven't come yet, and neither do we know anything about the real owner of the supposedly legitimate company.