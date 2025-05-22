Netflix drops first trailer for Titan: The OceanGate Disaster documentary from the makers of Gone Girls

Two years after the infamous Titan submersible implosion, which took five lives, Netflix is releasing a documentary on the subject, titled Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, which just dropped its first trailer. The trailer promises to explore what went wrong under the water and how a voyage to view the wreckage of the famed Titanic led the travelers to the same fate as many on that ship.
The documentary is directed by Mark Monroe and is produced by Story Syndicate, the team behind recent hits like Gone Girls and Britney vs. Spears. Titan: The OceanGate Disaster will first premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6, 2025, before hitting Netflix on June 11, 2025.
There have long been rumors about a film being made on the subject, with some fake reports claiming James Cameron was developing the project. The director had denied that. Almost exactly two years after the infamous implosion, viewers will finally be seeing a documentary chronicling the events that became the subject of global media attention.
What is Titan: The OceanGate Disaster about?
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster will cover the implosion of Titan, a submersible operated by the American tourism and expeditions company OceanGate. It had five people onboard, including Stockton Rush, the American chief executive officer of OceanGate. The submersible reportedly lost connection with its mother ship, MV Polar Prince, within the first one and a half hours.
The synopsis for the documentary reads:
"Titan: The Oceangate Disaster’ delves into the psyche of billionaire OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and explores his relentless quest to bring oceanic exploration to the masses — at any cost."
It continues:
"Through exclusive access to whistleblower testimony, pivotal audio recordings, and footage from the company’s early days, the film provides an unprecedented look at the technical challenges, moral dilemmas, and shockingly poor decisions that culminated in the catastrophic expedition. Titan examines the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of unchecked ambition in the depths of the ocean."
Behind the scenes, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Kate Barry, Mala Chapple, Tommy Coriale, Jude Gerard Prest, Hannah OIson, and Amy Herdy have worked as executive producers. Lily Garrison, Mark Monroe, and Jon Bardin have produced.
This production house has a strong history of deep diving into topics and providing in-depth analysis of subjects. The documentary may explore the odd decision that OceanGate executives, including Rush took of not getting Titan certified.
There were numerous criticisms around the safety of the submersible, which could also be explored in detail in Titan: The OceanGate Disaster.
More details about the documentary may arrive soon. It premieres on June 11, 2025, on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.