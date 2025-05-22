"They didn’t waste any time in making this"- Netizens react as Netflix drops trailer for Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

Not long ago, the implosion of the Titan submersible became one of the biggest pieces of news around, and now Netflix is coming out with Titan: The OceanGate Disaster, a new documentary from the team behind previous hits like Gone Girls and Britney v Spears. The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on June 11, 2025, and, before that, on June 6, 2025, at the Tribeca Film Festival.
As the incident dates back to June 2023, this has raised a few eyebrows amongst fans, who were surprised and amused by the pace with which Netflix adapted the real-life incident. Many fan reactions pointed out this as soon as the trailer dropped.
User @MsAnjaliB summed up this dominating emotion, saying:
"They didn’t waste any time in making this."
Other fans also had similar things to say.
"Crazy they reincarnated them just for this film 🤯,"- another user added.
"Netflix doesn't waste any time when it comes to making documentaries!"- another user said.
"What is wrong with you people bruh,"- another user said, referring to Netflix using this tragedy to their favor.
"Way to make a film about a horrific tragedy. This is going to be nightmare fuel, that thing imploded almost immediately. "No one's dying on my watch" my a*s 😶,"- another user said.
Many details about Titan: The OceanGate Disaster have still not been released, but it will not be long before they are. Till then, here is everything we know so far.
More about Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster comes from Story Syndicate, the producing team behind hits like Gone Girls and Britney vs. Spears. Mark Monroe will direct it and will follow the infamous submarine implosion that claimed five lives while on the journey to view the wreck of the Titanic.
The media extensively covered this incident, and it was one of the biggest topics of discussion a couple of years back. The debris of the submersible was found on June 22, 2023, after it lost connection with the primary ship, merely one and a half hours into the dive.
The synopsis for Titan: The OceanGate Disaster reads:
"Titan: The Oceangate Disaster’ delves into the psyche of billionaire OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and explores his relentless quest to bring oceanic exploration to the masses — at any cost. Through exclusive access to whistleblower testimony, pivotal audio recordings, and footage from the company’s early days, the film provides an unprecedented look at the technical challenges, moral dilemmas, and shockingly poor decisions that culminated in the catastrophic expedition."
It concludes:
"Titan examines the doomed underwater endeavor that forced the world to reconsider the price of unchecked ambition in the depths of the ocean."
The documentary will premiere on Netflix on June 11, 2025.
