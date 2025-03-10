"Next chapter, motherhood"- Olivia Culpo shares her new journey with a sweet note

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are preparing to start a new journey together as parents. Through a post on social media, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. In her Instagram post, Culpo captured the joy of her pregnancy with the caption:

“Next chapter, motherhood.”

The news came out on March 10, 2025, as she posted multiple pictures and a video announcing the same. According to Blast, the pregnancy announcement came after Culpo talked about starting a family previously, in a 2023 TikTok video, after her engagement.

"I feel like the day after my wedding, I'm just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately," she said.

Since they started dating in 2019, NFL player Christian McCaffrey and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo have been public about their relationship. After getting engaged in April 2023, the couple got married on June 29, 2024.

Olivia Culpo shares her pregnancy journey with a sweet note on Instagram

Olivia Culpo shared a series of intimate and stunning black-and-white photos on Instagram to announce her pregnancy. Culpo gently cradled her baby bump in the first post, sitting in a flowing pleated dress. Culpo's side profile is highlighted

Her second post featured a video montage. The video shows Culpo and McCaffrey holding hands, kissing, and enjoying a field view. The clip also showed fans behind-the-scenes footage from their photo shoot, revealing their joy. The video included their dog, making the announcement more personal.

From her over five million followers, Culpo's postings have attracted an outpouring of support, including comments from other celebrities. Model Nazanin Mandi and reality star Jessie James Decker sent their congrats to the couple.

Even supporters expressed their happiness, and many of them remarked on how the news gives people suffering with fertility issues—especially endometriosis- hope. As per Page Six's November 2022 report, Culpo was previously diagnosed with endometriosis and even underwent surgery in August 2020.

All about Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, on May 8, 1992. She became well-known after winning Miss Rhode Island USA in 2012. That year, she also won Miss USA and then Miss Universe. It was a historic win for Culpo because she was the first person from Rhode Island to win the Miss Universe title and the eighth American.

In addition to pageantry, Culpo is a model and media personality. She has appeared in many fashion campaigns, high-profile fashion shows, and reality TV. Culpo is also an advocate for mental health, using her own experiences to encourage others to seek help and support.

Her 2019 relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey rose to become revered publicly. Moreover, Culpo has also appeared in several movies, including The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, and Venus as a Boy.

