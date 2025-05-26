"Punched me down the side of my cheek" - Rosamund Pike recounts being mugged on the street while on her phone with her mother

Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys appeared on Magic Radio on May 16, 2025, to promote their new thriller film, Hallow Road. On the radio show, the 46-year-old actress shared her experience of being mugged on the street.

Rosamund Pike stated that she was on call with her mother at the time, and her phone was snatched. According to the London Evening Standard's May 25, 2025, report, the mugger was a kid on a bicycle.

Pike elaborated on the incident later in the radio show; the section was cut from the YouTube video. She also said the kid left her with a bruise on her cheek.

The actress was upset that her mother had to endure "15 minutes of hell" as she only heard the actress' scream and a thud sound. A spokesperson of Rosamund Pike told The Independent that the incident occurred in 2006 in London.

"I was on the phone to my mother, on a mobile phone walking along a road, and I was mugged. The phone was snatched so all she heard was me scream and a thud and the phone went dead... [They] punched me down the side of my cheek and snatched my phone out of my hand," the actress said.

Pike and Rhys discussed their latest film on the radio show, including how it is influenced by Celtic mythology. The actors also shared how they destressed by watching Bollywood videos during filming and discussed their irrational fears.

More details on Rosamund Pike's latest film, Hallow Road

The cast of Hallow Road attending the UK Special Screening – VIP Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

Hallow Road is directed by Babak Anvari, who has previously directed Under the Shadow and Wounds. The horror film is written by William Gillies. It stars Rosamund Pike, Matthew Rhys, Megan McDonnell, and Paul Tylak.

The plot revolves around the married couple Maddie and Frank, played by Pike and Matthew Rhys. The two drive to the woods, Hallow Road, to pick up their daughter Alice, who calls and informs them that she has accidentally hit a girl.

In a recent interview with StarBurst Magazine, director Babak Anvari stated that he was impressed with the script and was inspired by fairy tales when it came to directing.

Calling the film a "modern fairy tale," Anvari said he was influenced by many films, including Ingmar Bergman and David Lynch's works.

"The film feels like a dark, modern fairy tale about parents trying to change their child's fate. Films like The Guilty and Locke inspired the confined, real-time structure, while Bergman's Scenes from a Marriage and Persona influenced the emotional and psychological layers. There's also a dreamlike quality in the film inspired by Lynch," Anvari stated.

When asked about Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys' performance and how they built the relationship, Anvari said they only had a week to rehearse. Anvari stated that the cast treated the thriller like a play and let them improvise a few scenes, which made it to the final cut.

"We only had a week of rehearsal, but we made the most of it. We ran it like a play, dissecting every beat and even improvising scenes, like a family dinner, that weren't in the script. Some of those moments actually made it into the final film. On the first day, I asked them to perform the entire film in one take with three cameras," the director stated.

Hallow Road premiered at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 7, 2025. The horror thriller was released in UK theatres on May 16, 2025. It is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MUBI, and Plex.

