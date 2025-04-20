"That’s insane" - Redditors are gleaming with joy as Sinners gets an A on CinemaScore as Ryan Coogler's first horror film

Sinners, released on April 18, 2025, marks Academy Award-nominated director Ryan Coogler's first foray into the horror genre. Coogler wrote, directed, and produced the movie. He has previously directed blockbuster movies like Creed and Black Panther.

Starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles, Sinners has a 98% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has now set a record with the CinemaScore rating of A, which is a coveted feat in the horror genre.

Redditors are quite impressed with this achievement, as one of them wrote:

"For a horror movie that's insane"

Some other fans agreed with this take and expressed similar sentiments.

"Amazing score, especially for an original horror film!" another fan added.

"It did it! Coogler is going places!" another fan wrote.

"Wow, what an achievement. Great reviews, great audience scores," another fan commented.

Fans continued to praise Sinners for earning this big achievement.

"This is legit historical,"another fan wrote.

"It definitely earns that "A" score,"another fan added.

"Very well deserved! Best film of the year, hands down," another fan commented.

Ryan Coogler made his debut as a feature film director in 2013 with the biographical movie, Fruitvale Station. Since then, he has directed four more movies, including Sinners, and has co-written or produced several other movies.

Coogler has had a track record of getting a CinemaScore A rating, as he has previously earned the same rating for his movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Creed, along with Black Panther having an A+ rating.

Michael B. Jordan has appeared in every film directed by Ryan Coogler to date. Likewise, composer Ludwig Göransson has scored all of Coogler’s films.

Ryan Coogler revealed that Sinners is his most personal film so far

Set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, the movie sees Michael B. Jordan in the dual role of twin brothers, Elijah Moore and Elias Moore. They have left behind their past and returned to their Southern hometown.

Elijah and Elias open a juke joint where local Black folks can eat, drink, and dance to blues music. However, things take a dark turn when a group of roving performers arrive at the launch party.

In an interview with LeBron James for Interview Magazine, Coogler opened up about why this is the most personal project in his filmography so far. When James brought up the fact that Coogler grew up in Oakland, the director claimed that the movie was influenced by his upbringing there.

"It’s all there. This story came from that. My family has been in Oakland since the ’40s. It’s been several generations in the city, and with that second wave of the Great Migration came so many things."

He continued:

"For me, the movie started with my relationship with my uncle who is from Mississippi. He was the older male figure in my life. The only music he would listen to is the blues."

Coogler's uncle passed away when he was working on 2015's Creed. The filmmaker stated that making this movie was personally really fulfilling for him.

Sinners is in theaters now.

