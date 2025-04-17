Director Ryan Coogler says Kendrick Lamar was only “supposed to do a song” for Black Panther but ended up making the soundtrack album

Ryan Coogler, screenwriter and director of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealed in a recent interview that Kendrick Lamar was supposed to make one song for the Black Panther movie. However, he ended up producing the entire album.

On April 14, Ryan Coogler sat down for an interview with LeBron James for Interview Magazine.

While discussing the impact of the 2018 movie, the director stated that Lamar and Dave Free, the rapper's manager and former co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment, watched the movie and then left to work on one song. After a few weeks, they reached out with an entire album prepared.

"Kendrick [Lamar] was supposed to do a song, so he and Dave Free came by and watched a bit of footage, and then bounced. Then a few weeks later they hit me back like, 'Hey man, come listen to the music,' and they had a whole damn album," he said.

Coogler said that he was impressed with how every song had references to Black Panther. However, he also shared that at the time, he couldn't appreciate "the moment," as he was dealing with impostor syndrome.

"Each song had a reference to the movie. I'm like, 'Man, this n**ga just wrote this.' And then on set, Chadwick [Boseman] was doing incredible work every day, Mike was doing incredible work every day, but I couldn't appreciate the moment. I was dealing with impostor syndrome," he said.

What did Kanye West say about Kendrick Lamar on X?

Kanye West at the 2025 Grammys - (Image via Getty)

According to XXL Magazine's report dated April 14, on April 12, Kanye West went on a now-deleted X rant. He responded to rumours of Kendrick Lamar's Luther music video allegedly using bots to increase views.

Kanye West stated that when he dropped his third studio album, Graduation, in September 2007, the entire music industry supported him. West expressed that the same music industry is allegedly trying to erase his impact and replace him with other rappers, seemingly hinting at Kendrick Lamar.

"Look man when I was dropping Graduation I had the whole building behind me too. That’s the way this profession is. He got 24 Grammies. They are strategically trying to erase what I did and earned with ni**as that won’t even be remembered 100 years from now," he wrote.

In the now-deleted tweet, he reportedly attacked Lamar by bashing the people behind the Super Bowl and Grammy Awards.

"I'm by faaaarrr the most important artist of our lifetime. Everyone that works with the Super Bowl and Grammies can suck my d**k forewvvveeeerrr ni**a," he wrote.

Previously, the rapper complimented Kendrick's rapping style. According to Billboard's report, Kanye West sat down for an interview with Justin Laboy, which was released on February 4.

In the interview, West praised Lamar, comparing him to Chun-Li from the video game Street Fighter. He said no matter what, people can't beat Kendrick Lamar.

"If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose. This man does this. You know in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can't beat that thing? If you rap against Kendrick Lamar, like Joe Budden said, 'Never rap against Kendrick Lamar,'" West said.

Kendrick Lamar has not responded to Kanye West's deleted tweets as of the time of writing.

