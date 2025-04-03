“No wonder that clip went viral” — When Life Gives You Tangerines fans react as Kim Seon-ho’s abeoji scene is revealed to be improvised on set

On April 3, 2025, Netflix Korea released an exclusive video of When Life Gives You Tangerines' cast and director, who shared Kim Seon-ho's improvised scenes.

Ad

This scene, depicting a drunken encounter between Chung-seob and Gwan-sik, garnered significant attention, especially after revelations that Kim Seon-ho improvised the entire sequence without a script.

Kim Seon-ho makes a special appearance in the series as Park Chung-seob, an artist and former acquaintance of Geum-myeong, portrayed by IU. Chung-seob is characterized by his bohemian lifestyle and deep passion for art, which contrasts sharply with the more traditional and reserved Gwan-sik.

Their first meeting, under the influence of alcohol, unfolds in a humorous yet poignant manner. Chung-seob is seen calling Gwan-sik "abeoji" (meaning father in Korean) in a high-pitched voice to mimic Geum-myeong's (IU) way of calling Chung-seob's mother.

Ad

Trending

Chung-seob did not intend to disrespect Gwan-sik. However, in the scene, he was so drunk that he could only think of this way to impress Gwan-sik so that he would allow Chung-seob to marry Geum-myeong.

During the Netflix interview, director Kim Won-seok revealed that the scene was not in the script, and nobody was aware of the improvisation. He revealed that Kim Seon-ho immediately improvised the scene in one go and also did the voice modulation at once.

Ad

"There's no script. He did it himself. When he said, "Shall we peel it off?" he used his own original voice a bit, he does it himself too. His acting is so detailed," Kim Won-seok said.

Both Kim Won-seok and IU praised Kim Seon-ho's range as an actor and his acting prowess to pull off such an impromptu shot at once.

Ad

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Kim Seon-ho's performance. One fan wrote on X:

"Look at Moon Sori and IU's laughs on that "Abeonim~~~" no wonder that clip went viral and even topped Naver videos."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Comments ranged from appreciation of his comedic timing to acknowledgment of his skill in portraying nuanced emotions without a predetermined script.

"What a great actor you really are!!" a fan wrote.

"Also impressed how everyone still remained in character seeing him slip," another fan said.

"That's why director-nim want to worked with him again. Btw, IU and Soori's laugh is so cute," another fan added.

Ad

Fans stressed that acting runs through Kim Seon-ho's blood as he delivered the impromptu comedy scene in When Life Gives You Tangerines all by himself without going for a second take.

"Damn, acting truly runs thru his blood," a fan remarked.

"Thot it was adlib when I saw this scene and damn it was...our genius detailed actor. Now we know the reason for the love call from KWS," another fan said.

Ad

"You never failed to amaze us with your acting!! #KimSeonHo," another fan wrote.

A story of three generations spanning from the 1960s to the present day builds When Life Gives You Tangerines

Expand Tweet

Ad

Set during the tumultuous years of the 1950s amid the backdrop of beautiful Jeju Island, When Life Gives You Tangerines begins by introducing a young Ae-sun (IU), who lives with her mother Jeon Gwan-rye as they struggle to make ends meet.

Ae-sun's life improves, but she faces many challenges in her childhood. For example, she loses her mother after Gwan-rye develops a diver's disease. While Ae-sun continues to dream of being a poet, she stays spirited, rebellious, and unconcerned with social norms.

Ad

Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) is a reliable and hard-working individual who has loved Ae-sun since childhood. As they grow into a romantic relationship alongside the major socio-political turbulence of the day, Gwan-sik's steady love becomes a support system for Ae-sun.

When Life Gives You Tangerines employs a non-linear narrative, offering glimpses into different phases of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's lives. As they mature, their bond is tested by external factors such as family expectations, economic hardships, and political turmoil.

Ad

Ae-sun's pursuit of education and her aspiration to become a poet highlight the era's gender and class struggles, while Gwan-sik's silent strength provides a grounding presence.

A significant aspect of When Life Gives You Tangerines is its focus on the haenyeo culture of Jeju Island, showcasing the resilience and camaraderie of these female divers. This cultural backdrop enriches the narrative, offering viewers an authentic glimpse into a unique facet of Korean heritage.

Ad

When Life Gives You Tangerines also delves into the lives of the next generation, particularly Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's daughter, Yang Geum-myeong. Geum-myeong's journey reflects the generational shifts in societal norms and personal aspirations, bridging the past and present.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring Park Bo-gum, IU, and a special appearance by Kim Seon-ho, is available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback