Sean Gunn just confirmed that his Maxwell Lord won’t follow the same path as Pedro Pascal’s in Wonder Woman 1984

Superman is just two months away from its release, and actor Sean Gunn has finally confirmed that he will be starring in the upcoming film. Only rumored to have been starring in the role previously, Gunn confirmed at Northern Fancon on May 4, 2025, that he will indeed be portraying the role of Maxwell Lord in the upcoming DC film directed by James Gunn.

While discussing his role in Superman, Sean Gunn spoke a bit about his character and mentioned how his take will be different than the one previously played by Pedro Pascal in Wonder Woman 1984.

"I can't believe Pedro Pascal and I keep going after the same roles!" joked Gunn.

Gunn confirmed that his take on the character will operate very differently compared to how Pascal played Lord and that the universe itself they are operating in is very different as well.

"I can say that whole world where Pedro Pascal played the character beautifully is very, very different from the world we are operating in," said Gunn.

He continued:

"I think just the casting alone makes that obvious - I joke, because you are not going to look at me in general for those same type of roles [as Pedro Pascal,] he is amazing."

Sean Gunn's role in Superman explored

In DC Comics, Maxwell Lord is a rich businessman and an entrepreneur. He is also the manager of Justice League International and later realizes that he has mind control powers due to his being a metahuman. So far, in Superman, it certainly looks like the film will be going forward with the businessman aspect of the character.

While an official look at Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord hasn't been revealed in the trailers or promotion for the upcoming film, his presence can still be felt in the marketing of Superman. With characters like Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Metamorpho, the characters can be seen wearing LordTech outfits.

It certainly looks like Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord will be running his own superhero team with the characters in the upcoming film. Not only that, but it also distinguishes the character from Pedro Pascal's take on him. In Wonder Woman 1984, Maxwell Lord was someone who was obsessed with giving the world everything that it wanted, which led him down a villainous path.

This also wouldn't be Sean Gunn's first role in the brand-new DC Universe, as he previously voiced G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos and has also done motion capture for Weasel.

What is James Gunn's Superman about?

James Gunn's Superman will be the first film in the newly launched DC Universe. It will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and he will be joined by Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. The official synopsis reads:

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

The film will also star Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan, and more.

Superman flies exclusively into theaters on July 11, 2025.

