Who is the voice of G.I. robot in Creature Commandos? Everything you need to know

James Gunn's brand new DC Universe under DC Studios is set to launch soon with Creature Commandos this December. The first two episodes of the series premiere on Max on December 5, 2024, and it will feature a group of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller under the leadership of Rick Flag Sr. These monsters will go on a dangerous mission to save the planet.

While Creature Commandos will feature a wide variety of weird characters, one of them will happen to be G.I. Robot. The charecter will be voiced by Sean Gunn, the brother of James Gunn. Sean is known for his roles in Avengers:Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor: Love and Thunder, among others. Alongside G.I. Robot, Sean Gunn will also be reprising his role as Weasel in the show he previously portrayed in 2021's The Suicide Squad.

In Creature Commandos, G.I. Robot will seemingly have a friendly and sweet personality whose only goal is to kill nazis. However, in the comics, G.I. Robot is a series of fictional robots where each iteration improved over the past one in some way.

G.I. Robot's history in the comics explored before the premiere of Creature Commandos

In the comic books, G.I. Robot was the name of a series of robots that were created by the United States of America military so that they could help the allies in their fight against the Nazis in World War II. The character was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artists Ross Andru and Mike Esposito. G.I. Robot first appeared in Star Spangled War Stories #101 in February 1962.

The first G.I. Robot, who was nicknamed Joe, was a prototype. However, he was later replaced by Mac, the second G.I. Robot in the DC Comics universe. He was specifically created to participate in much more deadlier missions, but he was ultimately destroyed during a mission in Dinosaur Island.

Following the destruction of Mac, he was replaced by the third G.I. Robot, J.A.K.E. I. This version of the G.I. Robot served in the Pacific Theatre and was an improvement over its predecessors. However, he ultimately shared the same fate as the others when trying to save his companion. He was later replaced by J.A.K.E. II, a superior model who later became a member of the Creature Commandos.

Currently, the show version of G.I. Robot will follow how the bot only felt at home during World War II. As is with James Gunn's adaptation of DC characters, you can expect the writer to take some creative liberties with the character.

What is Creature Commandos about?

Creature Commandos is an upcoming DC animated series created by DC Studios co-president James Gunn. This will be the official beginning of a brand new DC cinematic universe. It will pick up after the events of Peacemaker season 1 and will see Amanda Waller form a brand new task force without humans as she assembles monsters to carry out a dangerous mission.

The official logline for the series reads as follows:

"CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails…they’re your last, worst option."

The show stars Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Viola Davis, and more. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

