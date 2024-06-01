"She kicked me out through the back door"— Ukrainian model Sawa Pontyjska files lawsuit against Cannes over security guard incident

Ukranian model Sawa Pontyjska is suing the organizers of the Cannes Film Festival over an incident with a security guard. On Thursday, May 30, 2024, the model told the BBC that she filed a legal complaint after she was allegedly assaulted by a female guard.

Per Pontyjska, she was "brutally restrained" before the premire of Marcello Mio on May 21, alleging that it caused her pain and trauma. She claimed the unnamed guard locked her in a "bear hug" while she was on top of the Palais des Festivals staircase, attempting to enter the venue.

"I was trying to escape from this lock. I went down, and I started to run away on the stairs because it was the way back. She was trying to push me in, so nobody can see what she's doing with me. Then she kicked me out through the back door," Pontyjska shared.

Pontyjska added that she did not do anything wrong and later tried to contact the Cannes organizers to request an apology but did not receive a response.

Cannes security guard criticized by netizens over similar clashes throughout the festival

On May 21, Sawa Pontyjska shared a video of the incident at Cannes on her TikTok account. It shows a female steward dragging her inside while having her arms around the model. At one point, Pontyjska's knees buckled, allowing her to break free before being confronted by additional security.

On Wednesday, the Miss Europe 2023 winner took to her social media to inform her of her intention to sue the festival, asking for assistance with a lawyer.

"I always dreamed of getting into the Cannes Film Festival, but then I was shocked about rudeness and unreasonable use of physical force, which I experienced on the red carpet with other international star," Pontyjska added.

Per the BBC, Pontyjska has accused the festival of "physical assault and psychological damage" and is seeking 100,000 euros in damages ($108,769).

This is not the first time the female security guard at the French event has been criticized by guests and netizens. Previously, former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland got into a heated exchange with the steward when she was urged up the stairs. Rowland later told the Associated Press:

"There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn't get scolded or pushed or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers."

The female guard got into a similar tussle with Dominican TV host Massiel Taveras on May 22 and was even slammed by South Korean actress Yoona's fans for the way she ushered the latter inside.

The Cannes Film Festival is known for having strict red carpet rules. As criticism of the guard spread online, Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner wrote that it was not uncommon for festival security to rush guests on the red carpet and stairs, adding that:

"For the most part, the job of security is to keep the flow of traffic moving and get everyone in their seats by the scheduled start time."

Cannes Film Festival organizers have not commented on the lawsuit.