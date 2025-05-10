"She was the OG": Charlize Theron says Uma Thurman should have won the Oscar for her role in Kill Bill

Charlize Theron had high praise for Uma Thurman's iconic role in Quentin Tarantino's martial arts epic, Kill Bill. She thought that the actress should have won an Oscar for playing the katana-wielding "The Bride" in the installment. Theron was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, May 8, 2025, to kickstart the press run for her upcoming Netflix action sequel, The Old Guard 2.

The sequel will see Theron's Andy facing off against Thurman's Discord. On her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Charlize Theron talked about working with one of her action heroes: Kill Bill star Uma Thurman. She said:

"We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work, and always wanted to do something with her. Because when I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like the sensei. She was the OG."

When the show's host asked her if The King of Kings actress should have been given an Academy Award for her performance in Kill Bill, Theron quickly agreed, saying, "A hundred percent." The actress added that when it comes to hardcore action movies, it's usually the men who "get a lot of credit." However, for her, what Thurman did in Kill Bill was "just so unbelievable."

Charlize Theron stars in The Old Guard 2 with Uma Thurman

It's because of her high praises for Uma Thurman that Charlize Theron wants to work with the Kill Bill star, whom she describes as a "bada**." Since she started working in action movies, Theron admitted that she's always wanted to share the screen with her action hero. She told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on May 8, 2025:

"Since I've been in action movies, I've been like, 'Who do I want to work with and do an action sequence with?' It's always been Uma Thurman. Always."

Fortunately for the actress, her dream is coming true in The Old Guard sequel. The first movie came out in 2020, featuring Theron as Andy, one of the leads of the immortal mercenaries in the action thriller. In the second movie, which is coming to Netflix on July 2, 2025, Charlize Theron will be facing off against a new enemy, the villainous and first-ever immortal, Discord, played by Uma Thurman.

The trailer, which Netflix debuted earlier in the week, focused on introducing Thurman's mysterious character, which was described as "the first of the immortals." While there is very little fighting between Theron and Thurman in the trailer, it teases a climactic fight between the two, where Thurman's Discord rocks a katana reminiscent of The Bride in Kill Bill.

Nearly the entire cast of the first movie will return for the sequel, with the addition of new cast and characters. Besides Thurman, Henry Golding will also be a new player in the Old Guard universe, playing Tuah, an old friend of Andy and the rest of the gang. In Malaysian, Tuah means "luck," according to Golding, per Netflix Tudum. He reportedly helped come up with his character's name in the sequel.

The Old Guard 2 will exclusively release on Netflix on July 2, 2025.

