She Rides Shotgun (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

She Rides Shotgun (2025) is a raw, emotionally intense crime thriller that brings Jordan Harper’s award-winning novel to life. Directed by Nick Rowland and produced by Amazon and MGM Studios, the film revolves around the story of Nate, a recently released ex-convict, who must protect his estranged daughter Polly from a deadly gang targeting them both.With its lean runtime of approximately 105 minutes, the screenplay is backed by Harper with established screenwriter Ben Watkins. The movie carries a dark storyline that depends on the character and is anchored by some fine performances and a sense of realism.Having scored 78% on Rotten Tomatoes and positive audience reactions, it is performing well within its limited theatrical run, standing out as a character-driven thriller.Main Cast of She Rides ShotgunTaron Egerton and Ana Sophia Heger, who play a father and a daughter on the run, are the protagonists of the movie. Its principal actors deliver a solid and engaging performance that supports the film's themes of survival, trust, and change.Taron Egerton as Nate McClusky&quot;She Rides Shotgun&quot; New York Screening - Source: GettyTaron Egerton stars as Nate McClusky, a newly released former prisoner who is pushed by fate into a road trip when he discovers that criminal figures have targeted his family.Egerton, best known for movies such as Rocketman (2019), Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), and Black Bird (2022), adds vulnerability and raw grit to his role, playing a father shaped by trauma and resilience.Ana Sophia Heger as Polly Huff&quot;She Rides Shotgun&quot; New York Screening - Source: GettyAna Sophia Heger makes an appearance as Polly Huff, the young estranged daughter that Nate must protect. Shy and mistrustful, Polly grows throughout the film, overcoming her nerves and becoming self-reliant with her distant father as the pair flees across New Mexico.Heger, who had a supporting role in The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair (2018) and The Night Clerk (2020), has a breakthrough performance in the film, which received wide acclaim for its emotional depth and authenticity.Supporting cast of She Rides ShotgunAlthough the emotional center of She Rides Shotgun is centered on its two leads, the supporting cast remains an essential component in creating the world around them.Jamie Bernadette as Mom at SchoolGoldie Tom as a School TeacherKiko Sanchez as Motel Man No. 1Loren Anthony as Motel Man No. 2Rob Yang as John ParkOdessa A'zion as Charlotte DavidLyons as Jimmy TravisHammer as Felix RebeccaHill Casey as CashierConrad R. Padilla as Good SamaritanEdgar Damatian as Truck StopCop John Carroll Lynch as HouserMatt Roszak as A-RodKeith Jardine as MagicSantiago Segura as LuisRyan de Quintal as Slab Man #1Andy Kastelic as Slab Man #2Freddie Martinez as Slabtown CopEsodie Geiger as MayaAudrey Pazienza as Dancing GirlProduction and crew of She Rides Shotgun View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe film is developed by a group of veteran filmmakers and production executives, with the major shooting taking place in New Mexico. All the key crew members, along with their roles, are detailed below:Nick Rowland- DirectorBen Collins and Luke Piotrowski – ScreenwritersJordan Harper - Author/Contributing WriterBrad Weston, Collin Creighton, Nate Matteson – ProducersTaron Egerton- Executive ProducerKen Kao, Josh Rosenbaum – Executive Producers (Waypoint Entertainment)Teddy Schwarzman, Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald- Executive ProducersGraham Taylor &amp; Chris Rice -Executive Producers (Fifth Season)The film is currently screening in select U.S. theaters after a limited release on August 1, 2025.