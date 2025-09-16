‘Smurfs’ gets official streaming release date on Paramount+

Paramount Animation's musical film, Smurfs, is finally coming to streaming. The studio announced on Monday, September 15, 2025, in a press release that the movie will premiere on Paramount+ starting on Tuesday, September 16, two months after the film was released in movie theaters worldwide on July 18.Following its worldwide release, the reboot earned more than $11 million on its opening weekend, as per The Numbers and Box Office Mojo. And as of September 2025, the movie has grossed over $118 million worldwide, with over $31 million domestically.While it has surpassed its reported $58 million production budget in raw revenue, the movie is still far away from its reported $150 million breakeven threshold. Another Smurfette reboot from 2017, Smurfs: The Lost Village, which was produced around the same budget as the 2025 film at $60 million, fared better at the box office, earning $13 million on opening and over $197 million worldwide. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat said, with its digital release coming, the movie could enjoy a second life as a staple for home entertainment. Besides streaming, the animated film was made available on VOD in August and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 28.What is the Smurfs movie all about?The 2025 adaptation of Smurfs is written by Pam Brady and directed by Chris Miller, based on the characters and works of Peyo. It follows Rihanna's Smurfette leading a crew during a dangerous mission to save a kidnapped Papa Smurf. Smurfette and the rest are fighting against various enemies in this movie, including evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel.But aside from the villains, they will also team up with some new friends for a fun and enlightening adventure. Per the movie's synopsis, it teases new adventures in a new world for the pint-sized powder blue crew:&quot;The Smurfs team up with new friends on an epic adventure that takes them into the real world, where they discover their true identity is to save the universe.&quot;Rihanna at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Smurfs” (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)According to Miller, per ScreenRant in July 2025, the &quot;superpower&quot; of their film is that it shares messages about personal identity as well as &quot;the power of having a community&quot; and having a family. He also praised Rihanna's performance in the film as a voice actor and a producer, adding that she brings her point of view to Smurfette's character every single day.Miller called the superstar's performance &quot;amazing&quot; and &quot;authentic,&quot; further calling her a &quot;fantastic producer&quot; with &quot;extraordinary tastes.&quot; He added:&quot;In terms of any refinement to design, we love to just show her artwork, let her react, and run with that.&quot;That said, the movie received conflicting reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It only received a 21% rating from RT critics after 96 reviews, at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the general audience has given it a respectable $64% score on the Popcornmeter after over 500 verified reviews.However, considering that the 2011 The Smurfs movie received 21% from critics and 43% from the general audience, while the second installment got 14% and 56%, the 2025 reboot is faring better than previous films in the franchise.Catch Smurfs streaming on Paramount+ starting on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.