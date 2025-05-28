"SOPHIES DAUGHTER??!!!" — Internet reacts to Sabrina Carpenter being reportedly considered for a role in "Mamma Mia! 3"

In a recent interview with Deadline, Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer teased that Sabrina Carpenter could be cast in Mamma Mia! 3. At some point during the interview published on May 28, the interviewer asked Craymer about the role that Carpenter would be playing. Craymer first seemed reluctant to share details about it but then said:

Ad

"She'd be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For context, Meryl Streep played the character of Donna Sheridan in the first two installments. This teaser amassed massive attention among netizens, who became curious about what role Sabrina could be playing in the upcoming film. One user even wondered if she could be Donna's granddaughter and Sophie Sheridan's (played by Amanda Seyfried) daughter.

"SOPHIES DAUGHTER??!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens continued to discuss the potential casting choice on X.

"She's got the vocals, the drama, the blonde, mother mia indeed!" another user wrote on X.

"For those who don’t know Sabrina is very much a theatre girl this vocals would be crispy perfection," claimed a fan.

"Yesss Sabrina slaying that musical vibe," wrote another one.

Ad

Similar reactions continued to flood the platform, with netizens expressing excitement about Sabrina Carpenter's potential involvement with the project.

"That's really nice hope she gets it she’s the best," one user commented.

"Tbh.. I see it.. an actor and she has the looks YEP," added a tweet.

"There is no better person to do it than her," exclaimed a netizen.

Ad

Amanda Seyfried had previously spoken about having Sabrina Carpenter play a role in Mamma Mia! 3

While there has been widespread speculation about whether Sabrina Carpenter would be a part of the third installment of the film franchise, this is not the first time that someone related to the movie has spoken about it. In October 2024, Amanda Seyfried sat in for an interview with ABC News.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the interview, she addressed the speculations of Carpenter playing the role of her daughter in Mamma Mia! 3. For context, Seyfried is about 13 years older than Carpenter. However, age gaps had reportedly not been a big factor in the previous movies as well. Cher, who is 79 years old, played Meryl Streep's mother in the movie, who is now 75.

During the October 2024 interview, Amanda Seyfried said that while she had not heard any official announcement of the film, she would be up for it. Talking about Carpenter, she added:

Ad

"Old-age makeup for me. I don't mind. I'm an actor. I'll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen."

Prior to this interview, Christine Baranski told The Hollywood Reporter that she had a talk with Judy Craymer about a potential third installment. According to Baranski, Craymer told her that she was planning Mamma Mia! 3. In the first two installments, Christine Baranski played the character Tanya Chesham-Leigh.

Ad

As of now, there has been no official announcement by Universal Pictures about Mamma Mia! 3. The first two installments, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, were released in 2008 and 2018, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More