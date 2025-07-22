  • home icon
Star Trek fame Tom Troupe passes away at 97

By Tanishqa Patil
Published Jul 22, 2025 08:02 GMT
Star Trek fame Tom Troupe (Image via netflix)
Star Trek actor Tom Troupe passed away at the age of 97 (Image via netflix)

Veteran actor Tom Troupe, known for his stage work and role in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 97.

He passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home on July 20, 2025, five days after his birthday. His longtime publicist, Harlan Boll, shared the news.

Born Thomas Troupe on July 15, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, he had a successful career in Broadway, Hollywood, and TV for over 60 years. Fans of the iconic series have nostalgically remembered his work on Star Trek.

Tom Troupe’s strong mark on Star Trek: The Original Series

Even though his star appearance in Star Trek: The Original Series was short, Tom Troupe made a long-lasting impression as Lieutenant Harold, a communications officer posted on Cestus III, who appeared in the season 1 episode, titled Arena. In the story, Lieutenant Harold survives a brutal Gorn attack and becomes a major witness to the conflict, offering vital context to the Enterprise landing party.

His reappearance was not seen in later series, but his role in the Star Trek universe incorporates humanity into the consequences of interstellar war at the colonial borders.

Tom Troupe was not one of the primary actors of the ensemble, but his performance is characteristic of the many actors whose brief turns gave texture and relatability to the universe of Star Trek.

Tom Troupe: Legacy beyond Star Trek

Tom Troupe’s broader career extended well beyond his famous time in Star Trek. He had studied at the Herbert Berghof Studio with the great and legendary acting instructor Uta Hagen, which would prove to be the foundation of his successful transfer to the Broadway field.

He made his debut in 1957 with The Diary of Anne Frank and subsequently appeared in various prominent productions such as The Lion in Winter, The Gin Game, and Father Day. Troupe also worked in both film and television and spanned across many genres and formats. His television work consists of appearances in the chartbuster series The Fugitive, Murder, She Wrote, Frasier, Cheers, CHiPs, Knots Landing, the Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman series, and The Wild Wild West.

On film, he featured in The Devil’s Brigade (1968), Kelly’s Heroes (1970), Summer School (1987), and My Own Private Idaho (1991). These parts frequently found him as a character of moral authority, like judges and teachers.

Troupe was also much interested in education and mentorship beyond performance. He also co-created an acting school in Los Angeles, called “The Faculty”, with other actors such as Charles Nelson Reilly and Dom DeLuise.

A major element of Troupe as an individual and performer was his long-time companion, actress Carole Cook. Their partnership earned them the affectionate nickname “the Lunts of Los Angeles,” about the theater legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Collectively, they won the Los Angeles Ovation Award for Career Achievement in 2002.

Troupe is survived by his son, Christopher Troupe, and daughter-in-law, Becky Coulter.

