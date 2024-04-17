Steve Buscemi used to thumb through scripts to ensure the "character doesn’t get killed off" early in the film

Steve Buscemi spoke to Rolling Stone during the Sarasota Film Festival held between April 5 and 14 this year. During the conversation, Buscemi addressed a common thing happening with his projects over the years where his character gets killed.

There is a long list of films where Buscemi's character has died in different situations, such as Miller's Crossing, Billy Bathgate, and Twenty Bucks. Speaking to David Fear of Rolling Stone, he said:

"I used to just thumb through and get to what page I would get killed. 'How long does he last?' Yeah."

Also known as Steven Vincent Buscemi, he was last seen as Mike DiCarlo in an episode of the popular sitcom, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Steve Buscemi reveals how he finalizes a role for himself: Interview details explored

In his interview with Rolling Stone, Steve Buscemi said that he tries to ensure that his "character doesn’t get killed off" at the beginning of a film and can contribute a lot to the main premise.

“I learned to try to get parts where your character doesn’t get killed off too early in the film, and to get parts where your character is actually important to the story. Because it’s so easy to get cut out of films."

He further stated that certain roles are easily removed from films and continued:

"I was cut out of three films in the space of a year. One by Stephen Frears, one by Gus Van Sant, and one by Woody Allen. These are three big directors that I was so excited to work with. And yeah, I was just cut out of all of them."

The Saint John of Las Vegas star recalled his acting career, saying that he has done a lot of action on screen. He added that he slowly changed his preferences in the later part of his career, where he wanted to "see him take this really dark path." He also mentioned:

"I sort of tried to look for a different way to go. I mean, I get offered a lot of criminal parts, but I'm really selective of playing – of going that dark again."

Steve Buscemi had previously addressed the habit of his characters being killed on screen while appearing on The Daily Show in 2015. When he was questioned about the number of times he has died in films, he replied by saying that his death in the crime comedy The Big Lebowski was his favorite.

Steve Buscemi prefers to play characters that die in a film

Back in 2006, Steve Buscemi spoke to The New York Times on how he reads a script, saying that he skips to the end where his character "gets beaten up or killed." He said that he was willing to not die anymore on screen after The Sopranos but was offered a role in Michael Bay's science fiction film, The Island.

"I didn't even make it a third of the way through the movie. I have been surviving a lot more lately, though."

In another interview with the Irish Examiner the previous year, Buscemi said that he never develops an attraction to characters that are killed. He added that he prefers "good writing and good directors" and wants to get enough time on screen until the character meets its end.

Meanwhile, Variety confirmed on April 16, 2024, that Steve Buscemi has been chosen to play an important role in the second season of the successful Netflix series Wednesday. The outlet states that Buscemi would reportedly portray the new principal of Nevermore Academy.

The release date for the upcoming season is yet to be confirmed by the producers. Jenna Ortega will return to play the lead role. Emma Myers, who appeared as Wednesday's roommate Enid Sinclair, said in a Netflix featurette last year that none of them know anything about the storyline of the second season.

