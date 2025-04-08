“That exhale at 4h12m cured my asthma”- Marvel's nine-hour Wolverine video draws hilarious reactions on X

Marvel Entertainment has just dropped a lengthy video featuring Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in his iconic yellow suit minus the headgear, breathing in and out and striking a pose every 51.5 minutes. The video, clocking in at a whopping 8 hours and 36 minutes, is simply titled Wolverine Breathing Exercise.

Ad

The description of the video on YouTube reads:

April is National Stress Awareness Month, so breathe deep and feel your adamantium bones melt away.

As evident, the video was released to mark National Stress Awareness Month. It is a Marvel Ambiance video, which generally contains hours-long background noises from iconic locations such as the spaceship from Guardians of the Galaxy or the Witches' Road Beach House from Agatha All Along to provide an ASMR experience.

Ad

Trending

This is the first one of Marvel's "Ambiance Videos" to feature a prominent character. Jackman's last appearance as the iconic character was in the 2024 film Deadpool and Wolverine, which was a massive success.

As expected, fans around the world have reacted hilariously upon seeing the video.

"That exhale at 4h12m cured my asthma," one person commented on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several other netizens have also taken to social media to comment on this almost 9-hour-long video, and almost all the reactions are equally lighthearted.

"Crazy someone could breathe that long," one X user commented.

"Next report we’ll get on this will be: Marvel Studios has fired someone from their Youtube division for accidentally posting a 8.5 hour video of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine breathing," one person wrote on X.

Ad

"It's a very small video. I hoped it was at least 24 hours long." wrote another fan on X.

While most of the fans were tickled by the video, there are some, who are left questioning Marvel's marketing strategies at this point.

"They got a zoomer runnin their branding now for sure lol," said one fan on X.

"someone talk to Marvel's marketing dept ASAP. Please for the love of god. this is not how you reignite interest in your flailing brand." was the reaction from another person on X.

Ad

Is Wolverine going to appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hugh Jackman's character first appeared in the 2001 movie X-Men. He has appeared in 9 X-Men movies since, which were produced by 20th Century Studios, and his last appearance was in the 2017 movie, Logan. He reprised his role for the 2024 movie Deadpool and Wolverine, where he portrayed different versions of the character from the multiverse.

While the 2024 movie has paved the way for a potential crossover between Wolverine and the MCU as we know it, it will probably not happen in the upcoming Avengers movie. Marvel recently released the names of some of the cast members appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated for a 2026 release, but Hugh Jackman's name did not appear to be among those mentioned.

However, the full cast list of the movie has not been revealed yet. Keep checking this space to find out more details as they are revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debnabh Mitra Debnabh manages the High School Sports division at Sportskeeda. He was an NFL writer and also worked as an entertainment journalist.

When not engrossed in looking for the next best story on budding pro-sports bound athletes, Debnabh likes to create music playlists, compose music, and play his guitar.

He is a die-hard Chelsea F.C. and Mohun Bagan fan and leaves no chance to get onto the field for a game of football. Know More