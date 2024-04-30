"That feels like a milestone to me"— Anne Hathaway makes sobriety revelation of over 5 years

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway recently revealed that she hasn't had a drink in over five years. In an interview with the New York Times published on April 27, 2024, The Devil Wears Prada star discussed turning 40 and celebrating the sobriety milestone.

"There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift," she said.

Anne, who is promoting her upcoming flick, The Idea of You, celebrated her 40th birthday on November 12, 2022. When asked about her thoughts on being "middle-aged," she continued,

"The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."

Anne Hathaway first revealed she was sober during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Anne Hathaway first revealed that she was sober during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019. She explained that she quit drinking in October 2018 because of her then 2-year-old son, Johnathan.

"I'm gonna stop drinking while my son's living in my house. I don't totally love the way I (drink), and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings," she told Ellen.

Hathaway recalled an incident where she dropped Johnathan off at school while hungover. While she wasn't driving, she said, "I didn't love that one." The actress married producer Adam Shulman, and the two are parents to two sons, Johnathan, 9, and Jack, 4.

In a May 2023 interview with Modern Luxury, Anne Hathaway clarified she did not stop drinking because her "drinking was a problem," but rather because of the "hangovers" she had after. At the time, she said she would stop drinking until her son was living with her.

She recalled a hangover she had while shooting for Serenity with Matthew McConaughey in Mauritius. Remembering the incident, she told Ellen that while on the island, she went on a rum-tasting tour with McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves. The following day, she was scheduled to meet with their director, Steven Knight. Talking about going to the meeting hungover, she said,

"I was just kinda stumbling in with one eye open, and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character. And at the end of it, I said, 'Listen, I have a confession. I was hungover the entire time.' And he just goes, "Oh, really? I couldn't tell."

Interestingly, the actress has played several characters who struggle with substance abuse, including a recovering drug addict in Rachel Getting Married, which won her several awards.

In her March 2024 interview with Variety, Anne Hathaway said that while she does not judge anyone who chooses to enjoy alcohol, it was the best decision for her to quit.

"My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow."

Anne Hathaway's upcoming film The Idea of You revolves around Solène (Hathaway), a divorced mom who falls in love with a much younger man (Nicholas Galitzine). It is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 2.